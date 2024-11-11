Got NEWS? Email Us
Subscribe
Search
HomeGeneral NewsNew High-Tech Passport System Unveiled; Prime Minister Drew Among the First Recipients

New High-Tech Passport System Unveiled; Prime Minister Drew Among the First Recipients

General News

Published on

By Admin
New High-Tech Passport System Unveiled; Prime Minister Drew Among the First Recipients
spot_img

Basseterre, St. Kitts and Nevis (November 10, 2024: PMO) – St. Kitts and Nevis has officially launched its state-of-the-art passport system, a major advancement in national security as part of the government’s 4th Generation Border Management System. Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew was among the first to receive this high-security passport, which is designed to protect citizens and secure national borders with multiple anti-counterfeit features.

During a visit to the Passport Office, today, 11th November 2024, Dr. Drew underscored the broader vision behind this new passport. “This initiative is a cornerstone in our plan to modernize St. Kitts and Nevis. By integrating the latest technology, we not only enhance our security measures but also position ourselves as a leader in the region.”

He continued, “This passport not only protects our borders but also reflects our readiness to embrace a digital future”.

The enhanced passport system reflects a concerted team effort, supported by the Ministry of National Security and Canadian Bank Note, a trusted partner providing advanced technological support. According to Dr. Drew, the new system will allow St. Kitts and Nevis to maintain a high standard of security, joining the ranks of the top Caribbean nations in passport technology.

“By implementing cutting-edge technologies, we can better manage who enters our country, ensuring safety and efficiency for all,” he said. The new passports are designed to withstand tampering, making them among the most secure in the Caribbean region.

This modernization effort is in line with the government’s strategic plan to transform St. Kitts and Nevis into a sustainable island state, with technology as a key component.

Latest articles

Social Commentary

The Dark Side of Guy Fawkes Celebrations Calls for Urgent Action

What a truly horrific incident we witnessed this week. Two teenage boys, aged 16 and 19, were severely injured in an accident involving explosives associated with Guy Fawkes celebrations.
General News

Village Superstars Win Trilogy of SKNFA Youth League Titles

Rams Village Superstars completed their trilogy of SKNFA Youth League titles after winning the 2024 Rams Premier Youth Cup U13 title and the Keith Gumbs U17 League in October.
General News

Police Investigates Incident Resulting in Injuries to Two Individuals

The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) is currently investigating an incident that took place at Fort Thomas Road, Mc Knight, and resulted in serious injuries to two male individuals, ages nineteen (19) and sixteen (16), from St. Johnson Village and Cunningham Street, McKnight, respectively. 
General News

Nevis Named 6th Best Island in the Caribbean by Condé Nast Traveler

The Honourable Premier Mark Brantley, Minister of Tourism in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), commented on this achievement, noting that three of the island’s hotels- Paradise Beach Villas, Four Seasons Resort Nevis, and Montpelier Plantation and Beach- were also honoured among the top resorts globally and in the Caribbean.

More like this

Social Commentary

The Dark Side of Guy Fawkes Celebrations Calls for Urgent Action

What a truly horrific incident we witnessed this week. Two teenage boys, aged 16 and 19, were severely injured in an accident involving explosives associated with Guy Fawkes celebrations.
General News

Village Superstars Win Trilogy of SKNFA Youth League Titles

Rams Village Superstars completed their trilogy of SKNFA Youth League titles after winning the 2024 Rams Premier Youth Cup U13 title and the Keith Gumbs U17 League in October.
General News

Police Investigates Incident Resulting in Injuries to Two Individuals

The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) is currently investigating an incident that took place at Fort Thomas Road, Mc Knight, and resulted in serious injuries to two male individuals, ages nineteen (19) and sixteen (16), from St. Johnson Village and Cunningham Street, McKnight, respectively. 