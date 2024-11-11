New High-Tech Passport System Unveiled; Prime Minister Drew Among the First Recipients

Basseterre, St. Kitts and Nevis (November 10, 2024: PMO) – St. Kitts and Nevis has officially launched its state-of-the-art passport system, a major advancement in national security as part of the government’s 4th Generation Border Management System. Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew was among the first to receive this high-security passport, which is designed to protect citizens and secure national borders with multiple anti-counterfeit features.

During a visit to the Passport Office, today, 11th November 2024, Dr. Drew underscored the broader vision behind this new passport. “This initiative is a cornerstone in our plan to modernize St. Kitts and Nevis. By integrating the latest technology, we not only enhance our security measures but also position ourselves as a leader in the region.”

He continued, “This passport not only protects our borders but also reflects our readiness to embrace a digital future”.

The enhanced passport system reflects a concerted team effort, supported by the Ministry of National Security and Canadian Bank Note, a trusted partner providing advanced technological support. According to Dr. Drew, the new system will allow St. Kitts and Nevis to maintain a high standard of security, joining the ranks of the top Caribbean nations in passport technology.

“By implementing cutting-edge technologies, we can better manage who enters our country, ensuring safety and efficiency for all,” he said. The new passports are designed to withstand tampering, making them among the most secure in the Caribbean region.

This modernization effort is in line with the government’s strategic plan to transform St. Kitts and Nevis into a sustainable island state, with technology as a key component.