Got NEWS? Email Us
Subscribe
Search
HomeGeneral NewsNew Fleet of Ambulances to Arrive in February

New Fleet of Ambulances to Arrive in February

General News

Published on

By Admin
spot_img

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts – November 18, 2024 (PMO) – In a step toward modernizing healthcare delivery in St. Kitts and Nevis, Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew has announced the imminent arrival of a new fleet of ambulances in February 2025.

The Prime Minister, speaking on a recent radio program, emphasized the transformative impact of these investments on the nation’s healthcare system. “This new fleet is designed to meet the unique needs of our communities. We have selected vehicles that are not only equipped with the latest life-support technology but also suitable for our roads, ensuring even the most remote areas can be reached quickly and efficiently.”

The ambulances will include advanced life-support systems, enabling emergency responders to provide critical interventions en route to medical facilities. The fleet, according to the Prime Minister, has been tailored to navigate the island’s diverse terrain, ensuring accessibility for all residents, regardless of their location.

Recognizing that high-quality equipment must be matched by skilled personnel, Prime Minister Drew also announced that the government will launch a robust training program for Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs) in early 2025. This initiative aims to certify EMTs to international standards, equipping them with the expertise needed to operate advanced medical equipment and manage emergencies effectively.

“Our EMTs are the frontline of emergency healthcare. This training program will ensure that every ambulance is staffed by professionals who meet global best practices. It’s about more than equipment—it’s about saving lives.”

The training program will be open to both new recruits and existing healthcare workers, ensuring that the EMS workforce is both expanded and upskilled. By prioritizing rigorous certification, the government is fostering a culture of excellence within the healthcare sector.

These upgrades are part of a larger vision for healthcare in St. Kitts and Nevis. “These investments are more than just upgrades—they are promises to the people of St. Kitts and Nevis that their health and safety are our top priorities. By strengthening emergency care, we are building a healthcare system that is responsive, resilient, and prepared to meet the needs of every citizen. This is just the beginning. We are committed to continuous improvement, to meeting international standards, and to providing the best possible care for the people of St. Kitts and Nevis.

Latest articles

General News

Government To Introduce Resolution to Prevent New Landfills Nationwide

Prime Minister during an interview on Freedom FM’s ‘Issues’ program, on November 14th, 2024, emphasized the importance of community well-being and environmental stewardship in this decision. "Conaree deserves development, not degradation. Our focus is on modern waste management technologies, including recycling and reducing single-use plastics. We are committed to ensuring no landfill is established in Cayon or any other community," stated Dr. Drew.
General News

Pinney’s Beach Enhancement Project Complete, Creating a Mecca for Leisure, Business, and Entertainment on Nevis

The completion of the Nevis Island Administration’s (NIA) Pinney’s Beach Enhancement Project, located west of the Malcolm Guishard Recreational Park, has transformed Nevis’ premier beachfront area into a mecca for business, leisure, and entertainment for the enjoyment of locals and visitors alike.
General News

“We Are On Schedule”: Prime Minister Drew and Minister Maynard Assess Progress of St. Peters Main Road Rehabilitation

The St. Peters Main Road serves as a vital artery for residents and commuters, linking the rapidly expanding St. Peters area to Basseterre and other regions. Recognizing its significance, the government prioritized this project to address the increasing traffic demands and to improve safety and accessibility for all users.
General News

Prime Minister Drew Urges Citizens to Take Advantage of Sanitation Assistance Program

At an event promoting the government's Sanitation Assistance Program (SAP), Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew in emphasizing the initiative's transformative impact, called on citizens without proper bathroom facilities to register and take full advantage of the program.

More like this

General News

Government To Introduce Resolution to Prevent New Landfills Nationwide

Prime Minister during an interview on Freedom FM’s ‘Issues’ program, on November 14th, 2024, emphasized the importance of community well-being and environmental stewardship in this decision. "Conaree deserves development, not degradation. Our focus is on modern waste management technologies, including recycling and reducing single-use plastics. We are committed to ensuring no landfill is established in Cayon or any other community," stated Dr. Drew.
General News

Pinney’s Beach Enhancement Project Complete, Creating a Mecca for Leisure, Business, and Entertainment on Nevis

The completion of the Nevis Island Administration’s (NIA) Pinney’s Beach Enhancement Project, located west of the Malcolm Guishard Recreational Park, has transformed Nevis’ premier beachfront area into a mecca for business, leisure, and entertainment for the enjoyment of locals and visitors alike.
General News

“We Are On Schedule”: Prime Minister Drew and Minister Maynard Assess Progress of St. Peters Main Road Rehabilitation

The St. Peters Main Road serves as a vital artery for residents and commuters, linking the rapidly expanding St. Peters area to Basseterre and other regions. Recognizing its significance, the government prioritized this project to address the increasing traffic demands and to improve safety and accessibility for all users.