New Ambulance Fleet Set to Arrive in St. Kitts and Nevis Next Month

Basseterre, St. Kitts, January 09, 2025 (SKNIS): A new fleet of ambulances is on the way to St. Kitts and Nevis as the government continues to take extraordinary measures to improve healthcare.

The five emergency medical transport vehicles are expected to arrive in the Federation in February 2025, according to the Prime Minister and Minister of Health, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew. While speaking at the January 07th edition of the Roundtable, Dr. Drew emphasised that the significant investment made to acquire the fleet of ambulances is entirely justified. This view sharply contrasts with the stance taken by the previous minister of health in the former administration.

“Our attitude is different. An ambulance is critically important and so we have invested in a fleet,” Dr. Drew stated, noting that the selection of make and size of the vehicles are in keeping with the on-the-ground realities of the twin-island state.

“Here in St. Kitts and Nevis, Toyota is well known to mechanics, well known to drivers. Parts are easy to get and because of that, we will have a longer shelf life per ambulance,” the prime minister indicated. “Not only that, based on our roads, we have to choose ambulances that could fit on our roads and fit up our small alleys and so forth.”

Prime Minister Drew recalled occasions when ambulances responded to calls and could not drive through alleys as some of the larger ambulances currently in use were too big. The first responders were forced to park at the alley entrance and take a stretcher or wheelchair to retrieve patients. The time spent doing so can be crucial in life-or-death situations.

“So therefore, we are buying ambulances that are fit for purpose here in St. Kitts and Nevis,” he said, adding that the government will do “everything to make sure that our people get the service that they deserve.”

The impending arrival of the new ambulance fleet is especially timely, as two ambulances were severely damaged in recent traffic accidents.