Nevisian businesswoman Shobaina Prince wins Taiwan ICDF Entrepreneurial Elite Pitch Competition

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (October 22, 2025)- Nevisian entrepreneur Shobaina Prince, owner of Native Radiance, has been named winner of the Entrepreneurial Elite Pitch Competition, hosted under the Taiwan International Cooperation and Development Fund’s (ICDF) Women’s Employment, Entrepreneurship, and Financial Inclusion (WEEEFI) Project.

The competition, held recently at the Nevis Performing Arts Center (NEPAC), featured six female-led businesses vying for the top prize. Each participant delivered a five-minute presentation and responded to questions from a panel of judges for a chance to win the top prize of a US$3,000 grant.

Project Coordinator Claudia Walwyn explained that this phase of the initiative is a continuation of the WEEEFI Project, now operating under the Sustainable Island State Phase One Project.

“This is a second iteration of the WEEEFI project and the aim of this project was to provide opportunities for women and men to garner entrepreneurial advancement in skills areas thereby creating an increase in economic development,” she said.

“Fuelled by equitable and meaningful participation in the skills market here in St. Kitts and Nevis, the WEEEFI project provided opportunities for women’s involvement through vocational skills training and entrepreneurship development counselling. At the end of various training cohorts, individuals benefit from cash grants to either start up or improve their businesses.”

The Entrepreneurial Elite Award recognizes three entrepreneurs who have successfully completed all stages of the WEEEFI Project and demonstrated outstanding innovation and potential for sustainability.

(l-r) by His Excellency Edward Tao, Ambassador of the Republic of China (Taiwan) to St. Kitts and Nevis; Vincia Alexander (3rd place); Shobaina Prince (1st place); Patricia Haliday (2nd place); and Honourable Spencer Brand, Minister of Labour in the Nevis Island Administration, at ROC Taiwan ICDF Entrepreneurial Elite Pitch Competition at NEPAC

Taking second place was Patricia Haliday, owner of Vera SKN Hair and Skin Care, who received a US$2,000 grant, while third place went to Vincia Alexander for her renewable energy microgrid project for community resilience in St. Kitts and Nevis, earning her a US$1,000 grant.

All six participants were presented with certificates of participation, while the top three awardees received their prizes from Honourable Spencer Brand, Minister of Labour in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), and His Excellency Edward Tao, Ambassador of the Republic of China (Taiwan) to St. Kitts and Nevis.

Prince’s victory highlights the growing impact of initiatives that empower women entrepreneurs in Nevis and the wider the Federation, strengthening economic resilience through innovation and skills development.