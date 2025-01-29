Nevis Ministry of Finance Reveals Significant Exemptions and Concessions to Attract Returning Nationals, Diaspora Investment

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (January 23, 2025)- The Ministry of Finance in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) has unveiled a comprehensive set of exemptions and concessions under a significantly enhanced Returning National/Diaspora Investment Policy launched on January 21, 2025.

This policy is designed to encourage the return of nationals, retirees, and individuals with ancestral ties to Nevis, as well as to attract broader investment from the Diaspora. The aim of the initiative is to make re-integration and investment in Nevis as seamless, attractive, and accessible as possible, replacing the previous policy with a more expansive and flexible framework.

One of the key aspects of the policy is a range of customs duty exemptions, which will apply to the importation of various personal and business-related items.

These include used personal items, vehicles for personal or business use, construction materials for residential or commercial development, furniture and fittings for home or business, as well as tools and equipment for new businesses. Additionally, new business owners can import startup stock and supplies duty-free. However, it’s important to note that VAT, Customs Service Charges, and the Environmental Levy will still apply to these items, and duty-free concessions cannot be combined with any VAT reduction days.

For businesses falling under certain priority sectors, further concessions will be available. These sectors include specialized medical care (with an emphasis on diagnostic services), ICT development, vocational skills training, hotel and resort development, light manufacturing, professional services like accounting and construction management, agro-processing, agriculture, recycling, and green energy. Applicants aiming to establish businesses in these areas can apply for additional concessions through the Ministry of Finance.

The policy also addresses land ownership for those with ancestral roots in Nevis but without St. Kitts and Nevis citizenship. These individuals can apply for an Alien Landholders License (ALHL) to purchase real estate on the island, with the 10 percent ALHL fee waived for them. The approval process for these applications is streamlined, taking no longer than 14 days.

Premier of Nevis the Honourable Mark Brantley, in recent remarks, emphasized the importance of returning nationals and their contributions to the economic growth of Nevis. He pointed out that investment in Nevis, especially in key areas like specialized healthcare and green energy, would enhance the island’s sustainability and prosperity.

Premier Brantley highlighted that the policy is part of a broader strategy to attract investment, noting that it would not only support the growth of the island’s economy but also strengthen its ties to the international community. He further referenced successful trips to Bermuda and St. Barths, where he engaged with key stakeholders, underscoring the potential for Nevis to benefit from increased collaboration and investment from these regions.

Through this policy, the NIA is working to create a more inviting environment for returning nationals, making it easier for them to reintegrate and invest in Nevis, thus contributing to the island’s ongoing development.