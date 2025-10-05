Got NEWS? Email Us
Subscribe
Search
HomeGeneral NewsNevis Island Assembly President Michelle Slack-Clarke to Serve on Commonwealth Parliamentary Association...

Nevis Island Assembly President Michelle Slack-Clarke to Serve on Commonwealth Parliamentary Association Executive Body

General NewsLocal Politics

Published on

By Admin
President of the Nevis Island Assembly, Honourable Michelle Slack-Clarke
spot_img

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (September 29, 2025) – President of the Nevis Island Assembly, Honourable Michelle Slack-Clarke, has accepted a nomination to serve on the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) Executive Body as one of three representatives for the Caribbean, the Americas, and the Atlantic (CAA) region.

The announcement was made during a sitting of the Nevis Island Assembly on September 25. Addressing members, Mrs. Slack-Clarke underscored the importance of the island’s connection to the broader Commonwealth network.

“As a law-making body in the Commonwealth, we are a branch of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association and a part of the regional body which represents the Caribbean, the Americas, and the Atlantic region,” she said. “As your president, I accepted a nomination to serve as one of the three representatives from the Caribbean, Americas and the Atlantic (CAA) region on the executive body of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association, which is vested with the authority and power to control and manage the Association.”

Her appointment comes ahead of the 68th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference (CPC), which will be hosted by the Parliament of Barbados and the CPA Barbados Branch in Bridgetown from October 5 to 12, 2025. The conference, themed “The Commonwealth: A Global Partner,” will feature the CPA General Assembly, CPC workshops, meetings of the CPA Executive Committee, and several specialized forums, including the 41st CPA Small Branches Conference and the 9th Commonwealth Women Parliamentarians (CWP) Conference.

Mrs. Slack-Clarke’s new role follows her participation in the 47th CPA Regional Conference of the Caribbean, Americas and the Atlantic (CAA) Region, held earlier this month in Nassau, The Bahamas. The event, under the theme “Deepening of Regional Democracy – An Independent Parliament,” brought together over 80 delegates, including Speakers and Members of Parliament, who explored key issues such as gender-sensitive legislation, climate change, and budgeting.

The Commonwealth Parliamentary Association continues to play a vital role in promoting parliamentary democracy and good governance across its member states. Through conferences, workshops, online courses, and publications, the CPA works to strengthen parliamentary practice and uphold the highest values and principles of the Commonwealth.

Mrs. Slack-Clarke’s appointment is expected to enhance Nevis’ visibility within the Commonwealth while strengthening the region’s voice on the global stage.

Latest articles

General News

St. Kitts Makes Meaningful Contribution to World Tourism Day

The St. Kitts Tourism Authority (SKTA) marked World Tourism Day 2025 under the global theme “Tourism and Sustainable Transformation” by hosting a beach cleanup at Cockleshell Bay on Saturday, 27 September, in partnership with Advance Cleaning.
General News

St. Kitts and BluBoho Announce Exclusive Fine Jewelry Collaboration

St. Kitts Tourism Authority is proud to announce a meaningful collaboration with Canadian fine jewelry brand, bluboho, celebrating travel, protection, and the beauty of exploration through an exclusive jewelry capsule: safe travels, wild heart. The collaboration, launched at a media event in Toronto, Canada last week, will unfold across three distinct chapters of storytelling about the island, rolling out over the next year. 
General News

SKELEC Celebrates 14 Years Of Love, Light & Power 

The St. Kitts Electricity Company Ltd. (SKELEC) proudly commemorated its 14th anniversary under the theme “Celebrating 14 Years of Love, Light & Power.” This milestone was marked by a series of events that honored the company’s journey, its dedicated employees, and the loyal customers who have supported its mission since inception.
Local Politics

NRP Leader Endorses NIA’s New Bill aimed at Diversifying Nevis’ Economy

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (September 26, 2025)- The Nevis Limited Partnership Bill, 2025 received bipartisan...

More like this

General News

St. Kitts Makes Meaningful Contribution to World Tourism Day

The St. Kitts Tourism Authority (SKTA) marked World Tourism Day 2025 under the global theme “Tourism and Sustainable Transformation” by hosting a beach cleanup at Cockleshell Bay on Saturday, 27 September, in partnership with Advance Cleaning.
General News

St. Kitts and BluBoho Announce Exclusive Fine Jewelry Collaboration

St. Kitts Tourism Authority is proud to announce a meaningful collaboration with Canadian fine jewelry brand, bluboho, celebrating travel, protection, and the beauty of exploration through an exclusive jewelry capsule: safe travels, wild heart. The collaboration, launched at a media event in Toronto, Canada last week, will unfold across three distinct chapters of storytelling about the island, rolling out over the next year. 
General News

SKELEC Celebrates 14 Years Of Love, Light & Power 

The St. Kitts Electricity Company Ltd. (SKELEC) proudly commemorated its 14th anniversary under the theme “Celebrating 14 Years of Love, Light & Power.” This milestone was marked by a series of events that honored the company’s journey, its dedicated employees, and the loyal customers who have supported its mission since inception.