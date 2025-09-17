NCCU inducted into Caribbean Confederation of Credit Unions Hall of Fame

Charlestown, Nevis, September 11, 2025 (NCCU Communications) — In a poignant moment for members of credit unions in the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis, the Nevis Co-operative Credit Union Limited and a distinguished son of the soil, Mr Melvin Edwards (CSM), were on Monday June 23 this year inducted into the Caribbean Confederation of Credit Unions (CCCU) Digital Hall of Fame.

This took place in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic when the Caribbean Confederation of Credit Unions held its Annual International Convention in the period June 20-25 at the Paradisus Palma Real all-inclusive resort under the theme ‘Shared Vision, Shared Strength; Driving Sustainable Change Together’.

But while the news slowly filtered in the country, it significantly became a full-blown celebratory news item when it was publicly announced at the 52nd Annual General Meeting of the oldest financial co-operative society in the Leeward Islands, the Nevis Co-operative Credit Union (NCCU) Limited held on Thursday August 28.

“I am pleased to announce that, under the leadership of Mr (Sydney) Newton, the Nevis Co-operative Credit Union was inducted into the Caribbean Confederation of Credit Unions (CCCU) Hall of Fame on June 23, 2025,” announced NCCU’s President Mr Kris Liburd.

Mr. Melvin Edwards (CSM), right with retiring General Manager of the Nevis Co-operative Credit Union Limited, Mr. Sydney Newton (centre) and President of the Nevis Co-operative Credit Union Limited, Mr. Kris Liburd.

While Mr Liburd was celebrating their General Manager who was retiring after 30 years of service, he underscored the fact that “the honour was conferred in recognition of the NCCU’s significant contribution to the development of the regional apex organisation – most notably, for assisting the CCCU to acquire the property to house the CCCU’s permanent headquarters in St. Kitts and Nevis in 2002.”

The AGM, which was held at the Nevis Performing Arts Centre (NEPAC), St. Thomas’ Parish for ‘In-Person’ participants under the theme ‘Building Financial Resilience Through Innovation and Member Empowerment’, was attended by among others, Mrs Kjellin Rawlins-Elliott, Registrar of Credit Unions, Financial Services Regulatory Commission (FSRC).

Information on the induction of the Nevis Co-operative Credit Union into the Caribbean Confederation of Credit Unions Hall of Fame was ventilated further when Mr Melvin Edwards (CSM), former President, Caribbean Confederation of Credit Unions (CCCU); Chair Emeritus, World Council of Credit Unions; Programme Director, Caribbean Development Education Program (CaribeDE); and now a CCCU Hall of Famer, took to the stage.

Tracing the Credit Union’s history, Mr Edwards noted that records show that “this financial co-operative evolved from the Charlestown Credit Union (1965), was renamed Civil Service Credit Union (1966) and was re-baptised as the Nevis Credit Union in 1972. Today we celebrate the invaluable role by Nevis Co-operative Credit Union, not merely as the oldest Credit Union in the Leewards, but as the matriarch for the start-up of at least eight others we know today.”

He pointed out that the Nevis Co-operative Credit Union Limited played a significant role when the Caribbean Confederation of Credit Union relocated to the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis in 2002, on a site in Fortlands, West Basseterre, purchased for EC$180,000 with funds provided by the Credit Union.

“The NCCU is a stout pillar of our economic independence as a Federation and, like the Honey Bees Stringband, is a source of Nevisian Pride,” articulated Mr Edwards. “Your very recent induction into the CCCU Hall of Fame during the June Regional Convention is a big deal; besides, 2025 is the UN International Year of Co-operatives, so this is historic.”

Working as a team for the benefit of members of credit unions: Top pictures show offices of the Confederation of Caribbean Credit Unions (CCCU) in Fortlands, Basseterre, St. Kitts, and bottom pictures show offices of the Nevis Co-operative Credit Union (NCCU) in Charlestown, Nevis.

Also present at the annual general meeting was Ms Denise Garfield, General Manager, Caribbean Confederation of Credit Unions (CCCU), who delivered remarks. She was accompanied by Mrs Tehara Isaac, Business Development Officer, Caribbean Confederation of Credit Unions (CCCU).

“The Caribbean Confederation of Credit Unions was established in Dominica in 1972,” advised Ms Garfield. “We currently serve over 2.7 million credit union members in 17 English speaking countries, and we advocate, lobby and represent all credit unions for enabling legislation to serve credit union members regionally.”

The regional body relocated its headquarters to St. Kitts in 2002 as part of the thrust for the Federation to become the financial centre of the Eastern Caribbean, and highlighted that one of the most significant players in assisting the CCCU to establish the headquarters in St. Kitts and Nevis was Nevis Co-operative Credit Union.

“NCCU provided the funding for CCCU to secure the land,” underscored the General Manager. “This support was crucial in enabling the CCCU to overcome financial challenges and seize new opportunities. In June 2025 at our annual convention, NCCU was formally inducted into CCCU digital Hall of Fame for their unwavering support and the invaluable role they played.”

END