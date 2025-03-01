Got NEWS? Email Us
Subscribe
Search
HomeGeneral NewsNatural Fence to Enhance Protection at Royal Basseterre Valley National Park

Natural Fence to Enhance Protection at Royal Basseterre Valley National Park

General News

Published on

By Admin
spot_img

Basseterre, St. Kitts, February 28, 2025 (SKNIS): The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis is advancing plans to strengthen the protection of the Royal Basseterre Valley National Park while promoting its future sustainable development.

A natural fence for the designated green space along the Kim Collins Highway is now under construction. The barrier will help to protect the rich diversity of flora and fauna in the area, and the Basseterre Valley Aquifer. The aquifer supplies most of the Basseterre and Frigate Bay areas with fresh water.

Minister of Sustainable Development and Environment, the Honourable Dr. Joyelle Clarke, highlighted elements of the project while making a statement to the National Assembly on February 27, 2025.

“We are working on this project in collaboration with the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS), and part of this project allows for the fencing of this area,” said Dr. Clarke. “Naturally, because it is a protected space, we have serious guidelines to follow and we are following them to maintain not just biodiversity but the protection of our very precious aquifer.”

After reviewing the proposal and confirming its alignment with required environmental protections, the Planning Department has approved the fencing project.

The project is expected to be completed in seven months.

Latest articles

Crime

Nationwide Student Intervention Programme Successfully Interrupts The Spread Of Aggression And Violence Among Youths

This groundbreaking initiative brought together prominent figures and local influencers who participated in primary and secondary school assemblies throughout St. Kitts. These speakers shared words of encouragement and personal life experiences to inspire students and help them make positive life choices.
Business

TDC eCommerce Platform Now Offers Selected Building Materials

With this launch, customers can now browse and purchase a curated selection of high-quality building materials from the comfort of their homes or even project worksites. The platform also features extended product categories, catering to diverse construction and renovation needs.
General News

Conaree Landfill Fire Highlights Government’s Commitment To Alternative Waste Management Solutions

While addressing the Federal Parliament on Thursday, February 27, 2025, Minister Clarke indicated that the fire was reported at approximately 1 a.m. on Tuesday, February 25, 2025. Plant operators supported by members of the St. Kitts and Nevis Fire and Rescue Services have contained the fire and are closely monitoring ongoing developments.
Crime

Premier Brantley Gives Opinion On Disciplinary Action Against Accused Lawyers

"One of the things, for example, that has troubled me is that we have lawyers who are charged with very serious offenses who, I'm told, continue to practice like nothing happened. And whilst I understand that every person is presumed innocent until proven guilty, I can't comprehend how somebody charged with such serious criminal offenses can still be holding themselves out."

More like this

Crime

Nationwide Student Intervention Programme Successfully Interrupts The Spread Of Aggression And Violence Among Youths

This groundbreaking initiative brought together prominent figures and local influencers who participated in primary and secondary school assemblies throughout St. Kitts. These speakers shared words of encouragement and personal life experiences to inspire students and help them make positive life choices.
Business

TDC eCommerce Platform Now Offers Selected Building Materials

With this launch, customers can now browse and purchase a curated selection of high-quality building materials from the comfort of their homes or even project worksites. The platform also features extended product categories, catering to diverse construction and renovation needs.
General News

Conaree Landfill Fire Highlights Government’s Commitment To Alternative Waste Management Solutions

While addressing the Federal Parliament on Thursday, February 27, 2025, Minister Clarke indicated that the fire was reported at approximately 1 a.m. on Tuesday, February 25, 2025. Plant operators supported by members of the St. Kitts and Nevis Fire and Rescue Services have contained the fire and are closely monitoring ongoing developments.