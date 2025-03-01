Natural Fence to Enhance Protection at Royal Basseterre Valley National Park

Basseterre, St. Kitts, February 28, 2025 (SKNIS): The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis is advancing plans to strengthen the protection of the Royal Basseterre Valley National Park while promoting its future sustainable development.

A natural fence for the designated green space along the Kim Collins Highway is now under construction. The barrier will help to protect the rich diversity of flora and fauna in the area, and the Basseterre Valley Aquifer. The aquifer supplies most of the Basseterre and Frigate Bay areas with fresh water.

Minister of Sustainable Development and Environment, the Honourable Dr. Joyelle Clarke, highlighted elements of the project while making a statement to the National Assembly on February 27, 2025.

“We are working on this project in collaboration with the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS), and part of this project allows for the fencing of this area,” said Dr. Clarke. “Naturally, because it is a protected space, we have serious guidelines to follow and we are following them to maintain not just biodiversity but the protection of our very precious aquifer.”

After reviewing the proposal and confirming its alignment with required environmental protections, the Planning Department has approved the fencing project.

The project is expected to be completed in seven months.