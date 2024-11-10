Natta Scholarship Fund Marks Over A Decade Of Supporting Local Students With Annual School Supplies Donation 

Basseterre, St. Kitts – The William Marcus Natta Memorial Scholarship Fund continued its decade-long tradition today by delivering a variety of school supplies to Tucker Clarke and Halliday Smith Primary Schools. This annual initiative has become a cherished contribution, equipping young learners with the essentials they need to succeed academically.

This year’s donation included a broad selection of supplies, such as notebooks, pencils, erasers, coloured pencils, markers, glue sticks, highlighters, rulers, geometry sets, scissors, crayons, staplers, folders, construction paper, index cards, binders, calculators, whiteboard markers, push pins, paper clips, sticky notes, protractors, pencil sharpeners, and children’s novels. These supplies aim to support the students’ creative and academic pursuits across all subjects.

Since 2011, the Fund has also awarded annual scholarships to primary students who demonstrate academic excellence and a strong sense of community, ensuring that financial barriers do not stand in the way of their educational progress.

Reflecting on this longstanding commitment, Fund Chair Dr Marcus L Natta shared, “Our goal is to empower young minds by providing not only resources but encouragement to dream and achieve. Each year, these donations and scholarships make a meaningful difference in the lives of our students and in the future of our community and nation. My family and I are happy to serve in this manner.”

The Natta Scholarship Fund remains deeply committed to nurturing young talent in Saint Kitts and Nevis, with plans to continue expanding its outreach and impact in the years to come.

For more information about the William Marcus Natta Memorial Scholarship Fund, please visit www.nattascholarshipfund.org.