Natta Scholarship Fund Marks 15 Years Of Transforming Lives Through Education Celebrating Over a Decade of Academic Excellence, Community Impact and Student Success

Basseterre, St. Kitts – April 8, 2025 – The William Marcus Natta Memorial Scholarship Fund proudly celebrates 15 years of empowering young minds and fostering academic excellence in Saint Kitts and Nevis. Since its establishment on April 8, 2010, this non-profit organization has honoured the memory and legacy of William Marcus Natta, a dedicated former army sergeant, accounts clerk and trade unionist, by breaking down financial barriers for promising students and uplifting the community through education.

For 15 remarkable years, the Natta Scholarship Fund has been a beacon of hope and opportunity, awarding 37 scholarships to outstanding primary school students who exemplify community spirit and civicmindedness. With over EC$30,000 in scholarships and gifts distributed since 2011, the Fund has also:

• Donated over 25,000 educational items to Tucker-Clarke and Halliday Smith Primary Schools.

• Expanded its reach to Halliday Smith Primary (formerly Irish Town Primary) in 2016.

• Gifted 3,000+ STEM toys to the Industrial Site Pre-School and Newtown Nursery, inspiring future innovators.

• Provided critical support during COVID-19, donating non-contact thermometers to schools and childcare centres.

• Enhanced school environments, including a recent landscape project at Tucker-Clarke

Primary funded by Republic Bank’s ‘Power to Make a Difference’ programme.

The Fund’s 15th-anniversary celebrations commenced on April 6, 2025, with a heartfelt worship service at Antioch Baptist Church, attended by past scholars, supporters, and community members. The event featured an inspiring testimonial video from Mr Jomitri Queeley, the Fund’s first male scholar, now pursuing university studies in Taiwan.

“This scholarship has taught me that opportunities are not given but earned. A sense of confidence that showed me it’s not how you start but how you finish,” shared Jomitri. “I also want to take the time to congratulate everyone that received the scholarship with me and after me. To the parents, I say to believe in your children, to support them in everything that they want to do so they can stay resilient and manoeuvre through their endeavours.”

As the Natta Scholarship Fund steps into its next chapter, it remains committed to nurturing the potential of the nation’s youth. Additional anniversary activities are planned throughout 2025, reinforcing its mission to educate, empower, and inspire.