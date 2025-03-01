Nationwide Student Intervention Programme Successfully Interrupts The Spread Of Aggression And Violence Among Youths

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, February 26, 2025 (SKNIS) – The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis, through the Citizen Security Task Force, continued its positive engagement with the nation’s youth today, February 26, 2025, by hosting the first-ever Day of Interruption—a national student intervention initiative designed to combat crime and violence while fostering safer communities across St. Kitts and Nevis.

This groundbreaking initiative brought together prominent figures and local influencers who participated in primary and secondary school assemblies throughout St. Kitts. These speakers shared words of encouragement and personal life experiences to inspire students and help them make positive life choices.

Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, was one of the keynote speakers at Washington Archibald High School. His motivational presentation reminded students of their unique value.

“I want you to always remember that you are very special. Never allow anyone to make you think you are less than who you really are,” Prime Minister Drew urged, emphasizing the government’s commitment to creating a peaceful learning environment where students can thrive and contribute to building St. Kitts and Nevis into a sustainable island state.

The Prime Minister also addressed the issue of peer pressure, urging students to stand firm in the face of such challenges.

“Peer pressure is real,” Prime Minister Drew stated. “When we did a study we recognised that peer pressure is one of the things that drive people to do bad things, and I want you to be able to resist peer pressure. Do not allow anyone to ask you to do things that you should not be doing.”

Senator the Honourable Isalean Phillip, Co-chair of the Citizen Security Task Force, expressed appreciation for the special presenters and community volunteers who responded to the call to help disrupt the spread of violence and aggression among youth.

“As an objective we sought to invite persons from across different parties, persons from the criminal justice system and community leaders to feature as special guests at the different schools to help to spread the campaign message, Senator Phillip explained. “This is part and parcel of the all-of-society approach that we are taking to making sure that we can combat crime and violence in the long term as a sustainable solution.”

The Day of Interruption was a central element of the government’s public health approach to addressing crime and violence. The initiative, deemed a success, is part of the Beyond the 90 Days campaign by the Citizen Security Secretariat.