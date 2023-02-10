The National Sports Policy (NSP) 2022-2026 has built-in mechanisms to ensure that sporting facilities across St. Kitts and Nevis are regularly maintained, and the opportunity for vandalism is significantly reduced.

Dr. Lin Sambili-Gicheha, Project Manager of Sport for Development and Peace at the Commonwealth Secretariat, said that the NSP calls for the creation of an online booking system that will help to structure the use of sports facilities and record breaches of property or other damages.

“If there is a leak or a broken window, or there has been a breach in security, that would be recorded within the booking system for the NSC (National Sports Council) and also for the sporting federations to be alerted and aware of,” she stated.

Once this is logged, remedial actions will be taken to address the issues.

The NSP also seeks to enhance cooperation between the Ministry of Sports, sporting associations and other stakeholders. An expected result from the enhanced relationship is increased sporting engagements for persons of all ages. The added activities will ensure that the facilities are used more frequently to the benefit of the community.