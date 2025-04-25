National Cost-of-Living Task Force Intensifies Efforts Amid Global Trade Shifts, Calls for Public Partnership

Basseterre, St. Kitts – April 24, 2025 – The National Cost-of-Living Task Force continues to prioritise the economic stability of Saint Kitts and Nevis amid evolving global challenges, including recent U.S. tariff impositions impacting international trade. The Task Force remains steadfast in its mission to shield citizens and residents from rising costs while adapting strategies to address new pressures on supply chains and local prices.

A tariff is a tax imposed by one country on goods imported from another country. These taxes are typically designed to protect domestic industries but can inadvertently increase costs for nations reliant on imports. For Saint Kitts and Nevis — a small island economy dependent on imported essentials like food, fuel and construction materials — U.S. tariffs may lead to higher import expenses. This could result in delayed shipments, reduced availability of goods and gradual price increases for consumers. The Task Force is actively analysing these risks and collaborating with regional partners to identify alternative suppliers and mitigate disruptions.

Since 2024, the National Cost-of-Living Task Force has prioritised close coordination with customs authorities, importers, retailers, and regional bodies to track price fluctuations and ensure transparency in pricing. A key focus has been the VAT Holiday Initiative, which lowered the Value Added Tax (VAT) from 17 to 13 percent for the first half of 2025. The Consumer Affairs Department’s surveillance confirms widespread compliance, with businesses adjusting shelf prices downward and passing savings to consumers. This measure has provided critical short-term relief, stimulating spending while safeguarding vulnerable households.

While the Task Force pursues policy solutions, Chairman Dr Marcus L Natta emphasised that curbing the cost-of-living crisis requires collective effort.

“We understand the daily strain faced by families and assure the public that every resource is being deployed to stabilise prices. However, the government’s action alone cannot resolve this challenge. Consumers can amplify these efforts by making thoughtful purchasing decisions,” stated Chairman Dr Natta.

The Task Force urges citizens to:

Choose locally grown foods and goods, wherever possible.

⁠Compare prices across supermarkets and other businesses.

Utilise publications such as the “A Look at the Supermarket” price listing, published by the Consumer Affairs Department via their Facebook page: facebook.com/consumeraffairsskn.

The Task Force is evaluating long-term measures, including diversifying trade partnerships, investing in sustainable agriculture and expanding price-control mechanisms for critical goods. Regular updates will be shared as global conditions evolve.