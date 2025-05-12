Got NEWS? Email Us
Subscribe
Search
HomeGeneral NewsNational Assembly Meets on Thursday, May 15, 2025

National Assembly Meets on Thursday, May 15, 2025

General News

Published on

By Admin
Coat of Arms of St. Kitts & Nevis
spot_img

Basseterre, Saint Kitts, May 09, 2025 (SKNIS): Notice has been given for a sitting of the National Assembly to be held at the National Assembly Chambers, Government Headquarters, Basseterre, on Thursday, May 15, 2025, at 10 a.m.

The Order Paper and other Papers will be issued at a later date.

The National Assembly will be broadcast live on ZIZ Radio (96 FM) and participating radio stations. It can also be viewed live on TV Channel 5 in St. Kitts and Channel 98 in Nevis. It will also be streamed live at www.zizonline.com (http://www.zizonline.com/).

Copies of the Bills will be made available on the St. Kitts and Nevis Information Service website (sknis.gov.kn (http://sknis.gov.kn/) ) under the “Bills” section as soon as they are posted.

Latest articles

General News

Call for Prospective Teachers

The Ministry of Education - St. Kitts is currently accepting applications for teaching positions for the upcoming 2025-2026 school year.
Business

SKELEC Concludes Successful Health and Safety Week 2025

The St. Kitts Electricity Company Ltd. (SKELEC) recently concluded its 2025 Health and Safety Week, celebrating a week filled with activities centered around safety, innovation, and artificial intelligence. The events took place from April 23rd to May 2nd, under the theme: “SKELEC, Creating a Culture of Safety Using AI Capabilities.”
General News

TDC Home and Building Depot (St. Kitts) Donates Furniture to Star Academy Pre-School, Reinforcing Commitment to Education and Community Development

The TDC Home and Building Depot has generously donated a selection of furniture to the Star Academy Pre-School, enhancing the learning environment for young students and demonstrating TDC's ongoing dedication to community support and educational advancement.
General News

Union VP To Workers: ‘Join the Union, Stay Empowered’

The call for solidarity and worker empowerment rang loud and clear on Labour Day, as First Vice President of the St. Kitts-Nevis Trades and Labour Union (SKNT&LU), Curtis Francis, delivered a spirited address at the Patsy Allers Playfield in Basseterre following the march organized by the St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party (SKNLP) on Monday 5th May 2025, in observance of International Workers Day.

More like this

General News

Call for Prospective Teachers

The Ministry of Education - St. Kitts is currently accepting applications for teaching positions for the upcoming 2025-2026 school year.
Business

SKELEC Concludes Successful Health and Safety Week 2025

The St. Kitts Electricity Company Ltd. (SKELEC) recently concluded its 2025 Health and Safety Week, celebrating a week filled with activities centered around safety, innovation, and artificial intelligence. The events took place from April 23rd to May 2nd, under the theme: “SKELEC, Creating a Culture of Safety Using AI Capabilities.”
General News

TDC Home and Building Depot (St. Kitts) Donates Furniture to Star Academy Pre-School, Reinforcing Commitment to Education and Community Development

The TDC Home and Building Depot has generously donated a selection of furniture to the Star Academy Pre-School, enhancing the learning environment for young students and demonstrating TDC's ongoing dedication to community support and educational advancement.