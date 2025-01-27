National Assembly Meets on Thursday, January 30, 2025

Basseterre, St. Kitts, January 23, 2025 (SKNIS): Notice has been given for a sitting of the National Assembly to be held at the National Assembly Chambers, Government Headquarters, Basseterre, on Thursday, January 30, 2025, at 10 a.m.

The Order Paper and other Papers will be issued at a later date.

The National Assembly will be broadcast live on ZIZ Radio (96 FM) and participating radio stations. It can also be viewed live on TV Channel 5 in St. Kitts and Channel 98 in Nevis. It will also be streamed live at

www.zizonline.com (https://sknis.us14.list-manage.com/track/click?u=f9c18edcb5e81ee00df9977e6&id=f0fd7425c0&e=92ffa5a525) .

Copies of Bills are posted when they become available on the website (sknis.gov.kn (http://sknis.gov.kn/) ) of the St. Kitts and Nevis Information Service under the section: Bills.