National Assembly Meets for a Special Sitting to Present Awards to 25 Most Remarkable Teens on Wednesday, November 06

Basseterre, St. Kitts, October 31, 2024 (SKNIS): The Order Paper has been circulated for a special sitting of the National Assembly to be held at the National Assembly Chambers, Government Headquarters, Basseterre, on Wednesday, November 06, 2024, at 6:30 pm. Notice has been given.

At this Special Sitting, the Department of Youth Empowerment will present The 25 Most Remarkable Teens in St. Kitts and Nevis.

The Honourable Senator Isalean Phillip will make a statement in her capacity as Junior Minister of Youth.

The Public Business will take the form of video presentations of individual profiles followed by an Award Presentation by Members of Parliament.

The Special Sitting of the National Assembly will be carried live on ZIZ Radio (96 FM) and participating radio stations. It can also be viewed live on TV Channel 5 in St. Kitts and Channel 98 in Nevis. It will also be streamed live viawww.zizonline.com and the SKNIS Facebook page.