The Order Paper has been circulated for a Special Sitting of the National Assembly to award the 25 Most Remarkable Teens in St. Kitts and Nevis. The Special Sitting will be held at the St. Kitts Marriott Resort Royal Ballroom, Frigate Bay, on Wednesday 30th November, 2022, at 6:30 pm. Notice has been given.



The Sitting will be attended by the Honourable Dr. Geoffrey Hanley, Minister of Youth Empowerment and the Honourable Isalean Phillip, Junior Minister within the Ministry of Youth Empowerment, along with other Cabinet members. Dr. Hanley will make a statement in his capacity as Minister of Youth Empowerment.



The Public Business will take the form of the reading of individual profiles by current CARICOM Youth Ambassadors followed by an Award Presentation by Members of Parliament.



The Special Sitting of the National Assembly will be carried live on ZIZ Radio (96 FM) and participating radio stations. It can also be viewed live on TV Channel 5 in St. Kitts and Channel 98 in Nevis. It will also be streamed live via www.zizonline.com and the SKNIS Facebook page.