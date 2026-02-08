Music Festival First Wave Leaves Fans Guessing For Next Announcement

By: Spokesman Newsroom

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts (Tuesday 3rd February 2026)-Following the recent first-wave announcement of performers for the upcoming 28th St. Kitts Music Festival, fans and music lovers across the Federation have gone into full speculation mode, eagerly guessing – and loudly wishing-who will be revealed in the much-anticipated second wave of act(s).

The initial lineup has unveiled twenty-three (23) acts, featuring a melting pot of national, regional and international musical flavours.

Among those flying the Federation’s flag are four (4) entertainers namely: Nu Vybes Band International (reigning Road March Champions), Rucas HE, Brandon of the ASAP Band, Zu, Rodney Tattat, and Gharlic & Upper Level Band.

The annual three-night musical extravaganza is slated for Thursday 25th to Saturday 27th June 2026, and the lineup announced so far also includes: Fantasia, Mavado, Aidonia, Luciano, Shelly & Signal Band, Voice, V’ghn, Machel Montano, Beres Hammond, Tarrus Riley, Dean Fraser & The Black Soil Band, Steel Pulse, Shaniel Muir, D’Yani, Kranium, Edwin Yearwood & Krosfyah, Valiant and Masicka.

Since the announcement, social media timelines, group chats and street-corner conversations have been buzzing as fans submit wish lists and genre predictions ahead of what festival organisers say will be a special announcement slated for Friday 6th February 2026.

The live-streamed launch event of the first wave was held at Salt Plage on the South East Peninsula on Monday 2nd February, hosted by media personality Leslie ‘Sugar Bowl’ Morton, with announcements delivered through video presentations accompanied by the artistes’ music.

Addressing partners and stakeholders, Minister of Tourism Marsha Henderson underscored the broader significance of the festival beyond entertainment.

“This evening is about celebration, connection and appreciation,” said Minister Henderson, as

she thanked sponsors, artistes, promoters, vendors, creatives, tourism partners, security services, volunteers, and members of the festival committee and secretariat.

“The strength of this festival lies in your commitment and your collaboration and we are truly grateful.”

She emphasized that the St. Kitts Music Festival plays a pivotal role in national development.

“The St. Kitts Music Festival is far more than entertainment. In fact, it is one of our flagship tourism products, driving visitor arrivals, supporting our businesses and showcasing the creativity, the talent and vibrant spirit of St. Kitts to the world,” she said.

“It also plays a key role in our broader tourism strategy, supporting airlift, encouraging longer stays and helping to position St. Kitts as a dynamic year-round destination, one that delivers real benefits to our people.”

Minister Henderson noted that the economic impact of the festival reaches everyday citizens.

“The economic activity stirred by this festival is one that trickles into the pockets of the ordinary man, helping therefore to transform lives,” she added.

She also issued a heartfelt invitation to nationals abroad.

“To our diaspora around the world, we are inviting you to come home once again and to experience the island that has shaped you. The St. Kitts Music Festival is a homecoming.”

Also speaking at the launch was Chairman of the St. Kitts Music Festival Committee, Allister Williams, who highlighted the milestone nature of the upcoming event.

“Tonight is about appreciation and partnerships as we gather in anticipation of a very special milestone -the 28th annual St. Kitts Music Festival,” Williams said.

“Reaching 28 years is no small achievement. It speaks to the vision of those who laid the foundation, the resilience of the festival over time, and the unwavering support of partners like all of you.”

Williams traced the festival’s evolution from its early beginnings.

“In 1996, the Shak Shak Music Festival, also known as the St.Kitts Music Festival, was born as a celebration of culture through music with a clear purpose to create opportunity and generate revenue for our local communities,” he said.

“Today, it has evolved into one of the premier festivals in the region, growing in relevance each year through intentional planning and a commitment to showcasing some of the most notable regional and global acts on our stage.”

He stressed the collective responsibility to maintain high standards.

“This journey reflects how far we have come while reminding us of our shared responsibility to continue raising the standard, delivering a safe, high-quality and memorable experience for our audiences, our visitors and our community,” Williams stated.

“The St. Kitts Music Festival belongs to all of us, and its longevity is a true testament to the power of collaboration.”

As anticipation continues to build, fans are holding out hope for surprise additions -with many calling for a major international R&B or Hip-Hop act making a St. Kitts debut.