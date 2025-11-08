MUDADA MEMORIES: A Tribute to Dawud ‘Mudada’ Byron

By: Spokesman Newsroom

BASSETERRE, St.Kitts (Monday 3rd November 2025) – This media house, in tribute, wishes to highlight the words of remembrance shared during interviews with those who knew the late Mr. Dawud St.Lloyd ‘Mudada’ Byron earlier this year as family members, friends, and well-wishers gathered in the East Basseterre community at Leonard Dickenson Road (opposite the Newtown Play Field) for the official launch of the Youth On The Go Community Picnic Square in his memory.

Mr. Byron, who passed away on Tuesday 3rd November 2015 at the age of 71, was a well-known and long-standing newspaper editor at this publication.

The picnic square dedication event, held on Sunday 30th March 2025, was filled with heartfelt speeches and reflections, provided community members with an opportunity to share their most cherished “Mudada memories.”

His granddaughter Naelah Bridgewater (child of his late daughter-Natasha ‘Shea’ Byron) did a poem during the event that highlighted:

In the heart of St. Kitts, his legacy stands tall.

A stalwart of Labour, beloved by all.

With pen in hand, he shaped the truth, editor of voices, a champion of youth.

Through the Labour Spokesman, his words took flight, illuminating justice, igniting the fight.

A journalist’s soul, steadfast and true, he painted the world in a laborer’s hue, but not just in ink did his spirit soar.

With trumpet in hand, he opened the door to melodies that dance in the island breeze.

A musician’s gift, bringing the heart to ease.

Now, a picnic square will bear his name

A tribute to a man of enduring fame.

Dawud Mudada Byron, forever enshrined

In the rhythm of Labour, his spirit aligned.

This article, on the tenth anniversary of his passing, stands as a tribute from this media house in remembrance.

Here is what others had to say in speaking with this publication.

Neighbour Zhanique Connor-“My fondest memory of Dawud Byron, would be when you hear him singing, you know that he’s coming to your house and he’s not knocking, he’s just turning the door and opening them like he lives here. So that would be one of my fondest memories of him. It’s [the picnic park] a great initiative, especially because he was a family man and the picnic was dedicated for that, for families to come out and have a good time and not just stay in the house or stay in the yard. You know, so I like the idea of it and I hope to see many more initiatives for more Stalwarts from the community.”

Sharylle Richardson-“I knew Mudada since he was a teacher in Newtown Primary that is now Tucker Clarke Primary School. Well, I was in Tucker Clarke and Newtown School from 1966 until 1972. And he was a teacher there very briefly, but I remember him being very strict, very, very strict… He never taught me but he looked very, very intimidating. Well, we knew each other and then one day he said to me, I said something to him and he said people like you we need in the East Basseterre. And he told me when the branch meeting was going to be and I came and the rest as they say is history. So Mudada and I were very, very close. I was the secretary of the branch and he was the chair. And we worked, I mean, he was an ideal, if we could ever have an ideal pairing of chair and secretary, I think we were that pair. We went about giving out from invitations to ham to whatever.”

“On the campaign trail, packing drinks. I mean, it’s everything that needed to do. But other than that, I was the chief cook and bottle washer. I mean [this space dedication], it couldn’t happen to a better person. You know? I mean, Mudada is very deserving. I think Mudada-well he passed before Dr. Geoffrey Hanley [Parliamentary Representative came about], but he would have been here. He would have been doing whatever he had to do to make sure that the St.Kitts-Nevis Labour Party won. And the thing with Mudada, right, he and everybody, Labour, PAM, whatever they were, he and them were friends. He didn’t pick out… I believe he persuaded a lot of people to vote for us maybe secretly because they’re PAM family and so, but I believe just because of Mudada, he got people to go out and vote and give Labour a chance, and he really, really- they didn’t tell any lies about him in terms of looking out for people. I know he gave his cash to people and, you know, whenever he could help somebody get a job or anything, he just worked tirelessly looking out for people.”

Suelika Creque (Neighbour)-“I think it’s a wonderful gesture to name this space in Mudada’s memory, giving him another avenue for his memory to live on as he has made many contributions to this community and country as a whole. He was truly an individual who thought of others before himself, and I would always remember when he would be practicing his instrument on a Sunday afternoon or I’d hear his loud outburst whenever he received a joke. May he continue to rest in peace.”

The tribute given by family, friends, and community members serves as a testament to Dawud ‘Mudada’ Byron’s lasting legacy. His contributions to both his community and his country-whether through his work in the newspaper industry, music industry, his community activism or his kindness-are remembered by all who knew him.

The dedication of the Youth On The Go Community Picnic Square in his name ensures that his spirit will continue to inspire future generations in East Basseterre.