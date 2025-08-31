Motorists Asked To Exercise Caution At Fort Street, Cayon Street Junction Following Lights Malfunction

By: Spokesman Newsroom

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts (Thursday 28th August 2025)-Motorists going about Basseterre are being urged to exercise caution as the traffic lights at the busy Fort Street and Cayon Street junction are malfunctioning.

Police announced on Thursday 28th August 2025 that the signals have been temporarily switched off and are expected to be restored by Tuesday 2nd September.

Of note, those lights are critical for managing the heavy flow of vehicles and pedestrians in the town’s centre.

Drivers are therefore being advised by police to proceed with extra vigilance and caution, reduce speed, and maintain safe following distances. Officers stressed that all road users must also give way to pedestrians who are crossing and obey any directions issued by police officers stationed in the area.

In terms of traffic flow, the guidance is as follows:

• Vehicles on Fort Street and Victoria Road must stop before entering Cayon Street.

• Traffic on Cayon Street has the right of way.

• Pedestrians should always be given priority.

“Our teams expect the issue to be remedied by Tuesday (Sept. 2, 2025). If there is any further delay, we will update the public immediately. Thank you for your patience and cooperation as the Public Works Department works to restore normal operations,” a police statement on the matter read.