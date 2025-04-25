More Than Just A Meal: The Meaning Behind Easter Traditions

Over this past Easter, as families gathered to partake in what has become a culinary staple of the season-saltfish with ground provisions, coconut dumpling, and a refreshing drink-many may not have paused to reflect on the deeper meaning behind the meal.

Much like the colourful spectacle of kites filling the skies, these Easter traditions are rooted in significant religious symbolism and cultural observance. Yet too often, we participate without reflection.

Easter is more than a long weekend. It is the most sacred time on the Christian calendar, marking the crucifixion and resurrection of Jesus Christ. The practice of eating fish, particularly on Good Friday, stems from the long-standing Christian tradition of abstaining from red meat as a form of devotion and remembrance of Christ’s suffering. Fish, therefore, is not just a lighter, healthier option-it is symbolic, a spiritual gesture that underscores humility, sacrifice, and observance.

When we gather around the table to share saltfish and coconut dumplings, we are partaking in a communal memory-one that connects us not only to faith, but to our heritage. It is worth asking: do we truly understand why we eat this meal, or has it become just another routine? Reflection transforms a habit into heritage and a meal into meaning.

Similarly, the flying of kites is not simply a carefree pastime or a reason to be outdoors. In many Christian cultures, the kite represents Christ’s ascension, rising from the grave and soaring into new life. Its lift into the sky during Easter weekend, especially Easter Monday, is not just tradition-it is an unspoken testimony of the resurrection.

In a society moving increasingly fast, where holidays are often reduced to food, fun, and photographs, it becomes even more important to anchor ourselves in meaning. Understanding the why behind the what can add depth to our celebrations and foster intergenerational dialogue. What better way to spend Easter than not only enjoying a meal, but using it as a conversation starter-sharing stories, discussing beliefs, and connecting culture to faith?

So next Easter, when the saltfish is steaming and the kite strings are tightening against the wind, take a moment to reflect on the meaning behind the meal and the motion.

Let our traditions not just nourish our bodies, but also our spirits.