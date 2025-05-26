MoE Honours Achievement Of St. Kitts And Nevis Graduates Of Western Illinois University

Basseterre, St. Kitts, Monday May 19, 2023: The Ministry of Education extends congratulations to the following St. Kitts and Nevis students who graduated with degrees from Western Illinois University in the May 10 Commencement Exercises.

Dominic Hinds, Bachelor of Science in Biology with magna cum laude honours. He is a graduate of Charleston Secondary School and Nevis Sixth Form. The former teacher also received numerous awards.

Hailey Morris, Bachelor of Science in Biology with magna cum laude honours. She was also named Biology Department Scholar. She is a graduate of Washington Archibald High School and CFB College.

Basmattie Beephat, Bachelor of Science in Special Education with TESOL. She is a graduate of Gingerland Secondary School and Nevis Sixth Form College. Sabrina McMahon Ryan, Bachelor of Science in Biology. She is a graduate of Immaculate Conception Catholic School and CFB College.

Veneeka Brombill, Bachelor of Science in Nursing. She is a graduate of Cayon High School and CFB College.

Their achievements serve as an inspiration to current and future students across St. Kitts and Nevis. The Ministry of Education continues to support the academic pursuits and professional development of our students, both at home and abroad.