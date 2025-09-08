MOE Celebrates The Renaming Of Saddlers Secondary School

Basseterre: St. Kitts, Tuesday, September 02, 2025: The Saddlers Secondary School was officially renamed the Dr. Denzil Llewellyn Douglas Secondary School under the auspices of Governor General, Her Excellency Dame Marcella Liburd, on Monday September 01. The renaming ceremony signaled positive new horizons for the 2025-2026 school year.

Minister of Education, Hon. Dr. Geoffrey Hanley extended congratulatory remarks to his parliamentary colleague, The Right Hon. Dr. Denzil Llewellyn Douglas for the honour conferred upon him.

“As the Minister of Education, it is with profound respect and a deep sense of national pride that I extend heartfelt congratulations on behalf of the Ministry of Education and my own behalf to the Honourable Senior Minister on this auspicious occasion – the renaming of Saddlers Secondary School to the Dr. Denzil Llewellyn Douglas Secondary School. This historic renaming is far more than a change of name—it is a sense and a sincere privilege and celebratory act of national recognition. It is a tribute to a son of the soil whose life and legacy hasbeen inextricably woven into the fabric of our nation’s development.”

Expressing the symbolic significance of the school’s new name, Minister Hanley elucidated,

“The decision to rename this institution in his honour is both timely and deeply symbolic. It reflects the values of excellence, perseverance, and service that Dr. Douglas has exemplified throughout his public life. It also serves as a beacon of inspiration for the students, faculty, and community members who will continue to shape the legacy of this institution under its new name.”

Thanking the Saddlers Secondary School for its contribution to education and the service meted out to feeder communities, Minister Hanley urged them to view the renaming as a beacon of pride and to reflect on the power of education to transform lives, and on the responsibility, they would bear to ensure that the institution continues to embody the values of Dr. Denzil Llewelyn Douglas.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, et al, and honouree The Rt. Hon. Dr. Denzil L. Douglas expressed profound gratitude for the honour.

“I stand before you today with a heart full of gratitude, humility, and pride to have this school Saddlers Secondary School renamed in my honour as the Dr. Denzil Llewellyn Douglas Secondary School, which is one of the greatest privileges of my life.”

Reflecting on his life of service, Senior Minister Douglas encouraged the students to dedicate their lives in service to others and to make the world a better place through selfless actions.

“You, too, my dear students can achieve greatness. You, too, can carry forward the mission of transforming lives. You, too, my dear students can leave a legacy worthy of remembrance. My own life has been a journey of service. You have heard service to the community, service to the country, and service to humanity. And so, I charge each of you, my dear students, to embrace service as a calling. Use your education not merely to enrich yourself but to uplift others in the process. For true greatness lies not in titles or in accolades but in the positive difference you make in the lives of others.”