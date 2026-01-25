Miss OECS Pageant 2026 Returns to Dominica Under Theme “Crowning Radiance, Embracing Unity”

The Miss OECS Pageant Committee, in partnership with the OECS Commission, is pleased to announce the 2026 edition of the prestigious MISS OECS Pageant. The event is set to take place on Friday, January 30th, 2026, at the Windsor Park Stadium in Roseau, Dominica.

Staged under the theme “Crowning Radiance, Embracing Unity,” this year’s pageant highlights the collective brilliance and leadership of young women across the Eastern Caribbean.

The OECS Commission continues its official endorsement of the pageant, recognizing it as a vital platform for youth empowerment and regional integration.

“We are proud to partner with the Miss OECS Pageant Committee once again. This collaboration allows us to celebrate the unique identities of our Member States while fostering a spirit of togetherness among our future leaders.”, said Dr Didacus Jules, the Director General of the OECS.

The 2026 competition will feature elite delegates from Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, British Virgin Islands, Dominica, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, and Martinique. These ambassadors will compete in several judged segments, including:

Creative National Wear

Performing Talent

Swimwear

Evening Gown

Best Question and Answer

Reigning Queen Kyanna Dyer of Dominica will take her final walk and crown her successor, who will then serve as a regional advocate for youth empowerment and cultural development throughout her one-year reign.

The Miss OECS Pageant Committee and the OECS Commission extend profound gratitude to our 2026 partners, whose support makes this regional showcase possible:

OECS PEARL Dominica, the Division of Culture, Agricultural Industrial Development (AID) Bank, National Bank of Dominica (NBD), Big Edge Financing, Kairi FM, Fine Foods Inc., Rapid Response Recovery, Bulls Eye Pharmacy, Grippa’s Construction, Flow Dominica, Sunrise Airways, and the Discover Dominica Authority.

Event Details:

Date: Friday, January 30th, 2026

Time: 8:00 PM

Location: Windsor Park Stadium, Roseau, Dominica

Tickets: available at BullsEye Pharmacy 🇩🇲 & ShopDM

The public is encouraged to follow the official OECS social media channels for exclusive “behind-the-scenes” content as the contestants prepare for this radiant showcase of Caribbean excellence and unity.