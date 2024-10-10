Got NEWS? Email Us
Ministry of Health in St. Kitts Moving Closer to Offering MRI and CT Scan Services at the JNF General Hospital

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, October 09, 2024 (SKNIS) – Prime Minister and Minister of Health, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, is pleased with the progress being made on the construction of the new Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) facility on the compound of the Joseph N. France General.

The honourable prime minister has been making regular visits to the site since construction commenced, getting firsthand information on the various stages of the project. The last such visit was on Tuesday, October 08. He later spoke of the progress with members of the media during his Roundtable discussion later that day.

“The MRI building is progressing very well. They are at roof height now and I think within a few months it will be completed and the MRI will be installed at JNF,” Prime Minister Dr. Drew said, while underscoring the significance of this project to the people of St. Kitts and Nevis and for the advancement of healthcare in the country.

It is the intention of the Ministry of Health to have the MRI installed at the new facility within the first quarter of 2025.

Another significant improvement to the health infrastructure in St. Kitts is the procurement of a 128-slice computed tomography (CT) scan machine with an injector that can diagnose cardiac ailments.

Given the health benefits of this important piece of lifesaving medical equipment, Prime Minister Dr. Drew said it is imperative that it comes onstream and be made available to the people before the end of 2024.

“I have told them that I want that CT scan to be installed and commissioned before Christmas, and so we are pushing towards that. We are now upgrading the electrical [system] for the CT scan because it is a very advanced machine. Nevis has one but ours has an injector to do cardiac imaging so that we can offer more services to our people,” Dr. Drew said.

Prime Minister Dr. Drew stated that the introduction of MRI and CT scan services at the main healthcare facility is part of his administration’s commitment to upgrade and modernise the facility and enhance the delivery of healthcare in St. Kitts and Nevis.

