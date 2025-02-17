Ministry Of Education Enthused About Continued Collaboration With The Harmonized OECS Pearl Curriculum

Basseterre, St. Kitts, Wednesday, February 12, 2025: Ministry of Education officials are looking forward to the unfurling of the harmonized OECS Primary School Curriculum: OECS PEARL (Programme for Educational Advancement and Relevant Learning).

Having contributed to and collaborated on the local leg of a mission organized by the OECS Commission last week, officials got a first-hand look at the online hub, which promises to revolutionize the way primary education is delivered across the region. The digital platform provides teachers with access to structured lesson plans, instructional resources, and assessment tools aligned with the harmonized curriculum.

Locally, the Ministry introduced pilots of an enhanced curriculum for primary schools starting in 2020 in grades 2 and 6. It has continued to introduce pilot programmes at the remaining grade levels up to 2023. Based on its experience, the Ministry has been able to share invaluable insight with the OECS Commission PEARL Team.

During the mission, Ministry of Education representatives engaged in discussions with OECS officials and local educators to assess the platform’s readiness for full implementation. Teachers and curriculum officers also participated in demonstrations, exploring how the system can be integrated into daily classroom instruction. The OECS team also met with the Director of the Education Media Unit, Ms. Maria Crawford, and her team to discuss strategies for effectively utilizing multimedia resources in the rollout of the OECS PEARL curriculum.

The OECS PEARL initiative aims to enhance learning outcomes by standardizing curriculum content across OECS member states while allowing for localized adaptations. The online hub is designed to support educators with professional development materials, facilitate resource-sharing, and encourage collaboration among teachers across different territories.