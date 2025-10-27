Got NEWS? Email Us
Ministry Of Agriculture Turns World Food Day's 2025 Message Into Meaningful Action

Ministry Of Agriculture Turns World Food Day’s 2025 Message Into Meaningful Action
Basseterre, Saint Kitts, October 21, 2025 (MOA):

The Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Marine Resources continued its tradition of community outreach by partnering with the St. Christopher Outreach Center to provide hot, nutritious meals to members of the community at its annual luncheon on Friday, October 17, 2025.

The initiative formed part of activities marking World Food Day, the flagship event of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), which is being observed under the theme “Hand in Hand for Better Food and a Better Future.”

In addition to the hot meals, fresh local fruits and bottled water were also donated by the Department of Agriculture, promoting the use of healthy, locally grown foods while supporting sustainable farming practices across St. Kitts and Nevis.

The outreach activity, held at the Outreach Center on the Island Bay Road, formed part of the Ministry’s annual efforts to support vulnerable groups and reinforce the importance of compassion, collaboration, and food security.

The Ministry underscored that the event embodied this year’s theme by translating the message of solidarity and collaboration into tangible community impact as World Food Day serves as a reminder that achieving food security requires partnership at every level.

The St. Christopher Outreach Center continues to provide weekly meals and care to the underprivileged and shut-ins across the island. The management of the Center extended sincere appreciation to the Ministry for its continued partnership and annual contributions, emphasizing that such acts of generosity bring comfort and stability to those most in need.

General News

Drone Survey Uncovers 17 Promising Groundwater Sites Across Saint Kitts

The report from the survey conducted across Saint Kitts was presented to the Water Services Department on October 06, 2025. At the Sitting of the National Assembly on Friday, October 17, 2025, Minister of Public Infrastructure, the Honourable Konris Maynard, shared that 17 sites have been identified with the promise to provide potable water – that is, water safe for consumption.
Business

SKELEC Bids Farewell to Corporate Communications Manager Ms. Patrice Harris

Since joining SKELEC in 2020, Ms. Harris has played a pivotal role in reshaping the company’s corporate image. Through strategic branding, community engagement, and innovative communications, she successfully modernized SKELEC’s public presence, making it more relatable, and customer-focused. Her efforts helped build stronger trust between the company and the public, and positioned SKELEC as a forward-thinking utility provider in the region.
Business

Nevisian businesswoman Shobaina Prince wins Taiwan ICDF Entrepreneurial Elite Pitch Competition

Nevisian entrepreneur Shobaina Prince, owner of Native Radiance, has been named winner of the Entrepreneurial Elite Pitch Competition, hosted under the Taiwan International Cooperation and Development Fund’s (ICDF) Women’s Employment, Entrepreneurship, and Financial Inclusion (WEEEFI) Project.
Uncategorized

NRP Official Says SSZ Act Is Not About Nevis Alone

Deputy Political Leader of the opposition Nevis Reformation Party (NRP), Dr. Patricia Bartlette, is calling on citizens and residents on both islands of the Federation to pay close attention to the ongoing debate surrounding the Sustainable Space Zone (SSZ) Act, warning that it is not a Nevis issue.

