Ministry Of Agriculture Turns World Food Day’s 2025 Message Into Meaningful Action

Basseterre, Saint Kitts, October 21, 2025 (MOA):

The Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Marine Resources continued its tradition of community outreach by partnering with the St. Christopher Outreach Center to provide hot, nutritious meals to members of the community at its annual luncheon on Friday, October 17, 2025.

The initiative formed part of activities marking World Food Day, the flagship event of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), which is being observed under the theme “Hand in Hand for Better Food and a Better Future.”

In addition to the hot meals, fresh local fruits and bottled water were also donated by the Department of Agriculture, promoting the use of healthy, locally grown foods while supporting sustainable farming practices across St. Kitts and Nevis.

The outreach activity, held at the Outreach Center on the Island Bay Road, formed part of the Ministry’s annual efforts to support vulnerable groups and reinforce the importance of compassion, collaboration, and food security.

The Ministry underscored that the event embodied this year’s theme by translating the message of solidarity and collaboration into tangible community impact as World Food Day serves as a reminder that achieving food security requires partnership at every level.

The St. Christopher Outreach Center continues to provide weekly meals and care to the underprivileged and shut-ins across the island. The management of the Center extended sincere appreciation to the Ministry for its continued partnership and annual contributions, emphasizing that such acts of generosity bring comfort and stability to those most in need.