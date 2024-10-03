Got NEWS? Email Us
Minister Maynard Highlights St. Kitts and Nevis’ Ongoing Digital Transformation

Basseterre, St. Kitts, October 03, 2024 (SKNIS): The Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis, in its efforts to achieve a sustainable island state, is rapidly positioning itself as a leader in digital transformation within the Caribbean, thanks to the strategic efforts of the government and the widespread access to technology among its citizens.

During the Caribbean Telecommunications Union’s press conference on October 03 at the St. Kitts Marriott Resort, Minister of Information, Communications and Technology in St. Kitts and Nevis, the Honourable Konris Maynard, highlighted the near-universal penetration of smartphone technology and the growing technology infrastructure—such as the Internet Exchange Point (IXP), St. Kitts and Nevis Internet Exchange (SKNIX), and Electronic ID (eID) —as opportunities the government is seizing to fast-track its digital agenda.

“The fact that we do have that level of access to technology, because almost every person has a smart mobile phone in St. Kitts and Nevis, the rate is extraordinarily high,” he said. “It means then that we can take that opportunity now to go full force in implementing the digital services that the government has to offer.”

In recent years, the government has steadily introduced a range of digital services, from online tax submissions to digital platforms for air travel into the country. St. Kitts and Nevis is becoming increasingly efficient in delivering public services, making these accessible through mobile and web platforms.

The Minister added, “We want persons to be able to, in an instant, apply for their passport, apply for their driver’s license, open a bank account, apply to start a business, all at the touch of their handset or their computer at home. This is what we are aiming for with our digital transformation.”

Minister Maynard also views the size of the Federation as a significant advantage. He said, “In this case, size is not important to what we can achieve. We are actually in an advantageous position because of our size and how quickly we can deploy the solutions that exist.”

The Minister emphasized that key partnerships are vital to achieving the government’s goals. He explained that the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) is crucial to the digital transformation by providing consultations, while the CTU plays an important role in partnering with stakeholders and industry professionals.

