The Right Honourable Dr. Denzil Douglas, Minister of Foreign Affairs et al. has thrown his full support behind the Public Health [Amendment} Bill, 2022, which was passed in the Federal Parliament on Thursday, October 27.

“I want to commend the Government of course, before us, for taking the initial steps by bringing the appropriate legislation, especially at the height of the [COVID-19] Pandemic because I think it was absolutely necessary, so to do,” said Minister Douglas. “But I think the point that is being made in repealing is that it should have been repealed before and I support the position that has been taken by the Mover of the Bill [Prime Minister, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew] that the science was there and there was no need to continue this prolongation of these restrictions on people’s rights because the time had passed when we believed that natural immunity of the population was already there and there was no need to prolong it in the way it did.”

Dr. Douglas used the occasion to acknowledge the frontline workers who went above and beyond the call of duty during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

“I want to commend the frontline workers, those who went out, those who gave their lives – because some have died – and we want to, therefore, say to their families that their lives hopefully would not have gone in vain,” he said. “We insist however, that each individual must take care of his/her health. If you are on an airplane and everybody around you is coughing, get out your mask and cover your face. The virus is still there and, it depends of course on your own immune system to fight the virus that is there.”

The parliament repealed the restrictive COVID-19 (Prevention and Control) Bill and effectively signalled to the world that St. Kitts and Nevis is open and ready for business.