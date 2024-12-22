Got NEWS? Email Us
Subscribe
Search
HomeGeneral NewsMinister Clarke Advocates for Rural Living and Vertical Communities in St. Kitts...

Minister Clarke Advocates for Rural Living and Vertical Communities in St. Kitts and Nevis as the Nation Strives for Sustainability

General News

Published on

By Admin
Hon. Dr. Joyelle Clarke during the 2025 Budget Debate
spot_img

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, December 18, 2024 (SKNIS) – With a growing demand for residential land acquisition, the Ministry of Sustainable Development is strongly urging aspiring landowners to consider applying for properties in rural St. Kitts as part of a strategic move to develop these communities, while at the same time decentralising the densely populated urban area.

Minister of Sustainable Development, the Honourable Dr. Joyelle Clarke, said the ministry remains resolute in ensuring that land distribution and management practices are sustainable and can work to meet the country’s development needs, while still preserving the integrity and visibility of natural resources. Her comments were made at the National Assembly during the second day of the Budget Debate.

“St. Kitts and Nevis, in our transition to a sustainable island state, must shift from traditional building practices to methods that can be sustained and enhanced over time. So we implore you to embrace rural living and vertical communities. We have to build upward instead of outward, maximise space efficiency, reduce urban sprawl and shift our focus to the rural communities,” Dr. Clarke said.

Minister Clarke said this shift would in turn lead to the development and full transformation of the rural part of the country with the addition of key infrastructure necessary for daily life and living.

“We appreciate that a move to rural living requires that our government provides drivable roads, reliable infrastructure (utilities and telecoms) and we understand that no one wants to be in a community that doesn’t have a corner shop, an ATM or a supermarket, and that’s why we are working with our partners to encourage decentralised development in the rural areas,” the minister said, while emphasising that lands in the rural communities are traditionally sold at lower prices.

Minister Clarke said her ministry welcomes the partnership of the business community to make use of commercial and industrial zones already located in the rural areas.

“There are the same amount of commercial and industrial zones in the countryside that are here in Basseterre,” Dr. Clarke explained, as she made a final plea to citizens and residents to “develop and grow rural communities.”

Latest articles

Crime

Senator Phillip Commits to Stronger Partnerships to Build on the Success of the 90-day Campaign Against Violence and Crime

As the attention now shifts to Beyond the 90-Days, Minister of State, the Honourable Isalean Phillip, said that the government through its Citizen Security Secretariat, will continue the whole-of-society approach” that it has championed in addressing crime, and other key policy decisions.
General News

The Honourable Samal Duggins Unveils Bold Vision to Revolutionise the Fisheries Sector

Minister Duggins celebrated transformative achievements in 2024, including the deployment of additional Fish Aggregating Devices (FADs), which significantly enhanced catch potential and boosted incomes for coastal communities. The reopening of the Old Road Fish Depot underscored the government’s dedication to revitalising infrastructure that supports fishers’ livelihoods. Further, the COASTFISH project’s artificial reefs were recognised for their role in restoring marine ecosystems and strengthening fish stocks.
General News

Local Retailers Buying More Local Produce, Thanks to the Efforts of the Ministry of Agriculture

“We have gone to every single supermarket in this country and they are now buying more local produce,” said Minister Duggins. “RAMS is buying more local produce, Valu Mart is buying more local produce, Best Buy is buying more local produce, even some of the Chinese supermarkets we have here are buying more local produce.”
General News

Attorney General Wilkin Champions Modernisation and Accountability During 2025 Budget Debate

In support of the Appropriation (2025) Bill, 2024, Attorney General Wilkin emphasised the significant strides made by the Ministry of Justice and Legal Affairs and the Attorney General’s Office. With a proposed allocation of EC$12.4 million for recurrent expenditure and EC$2.7 million for capital projects in 2025, the Ministry is poised to strengthen legal and judicial systems.

More like this

Crime

Senator Phillip Commits to Stronger Partnerships to Build on the Success of the 90-day Campaign Against Violence and Crime

As the attention now shifts to Beyond the 90-Days, Minister of State, the Honourable Isalean Phillip, said that the government through its Citizen Security Secretariat, will continue the whole-of-society approach” that it has championed in addressing crime, and other key policy decisions.
General News

The Honourable Samal Duggins Unveils Bold Vision to Revolutionise the Fisheries Sector

Minister Duggins celebrated transformative achievements in 2024, including the deployment of additional Fish Aggregating Devices (FADs), which significantly enhanced catch potential and boosted incomes for coastal communities. The reopening of the Old Road Fish Depot underscored the government’s dedication to revitalising infrastructure that supports fishers’ livelihoods. Further, the COASTFISH project’s artificial reefs were recognised for their role in restoring marine ecosystems and strengthening fish stocks.
General News

Local Retailers Buying More Local Produce, Thanks to the Efforts of the Ministry of Agriculture

“We have gone to every single supermarket in this country and they are now buying more local produce,” said Minister Duggins. “RAMS is buying more local produce, Valu Mart is buying more local produce, Best Buy is buying more local produce, even some of the Chinese supermarkets we have here are buying more local produce.”