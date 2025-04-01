Minister Calls on Everyone To Protect Environment

By: Precious Mills

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts (Tuesday 25th March 2025)-Minister of Sustainable Development, Environment and Climate Action, and Constituency Empowerment Dr. Joyelle Clarke, has issued a strong call to action for citizens and residents to take greater responsibility in preserving, reserving, and protecting the environment.

“Speaker, Honourable Members of Parliament, to all audiences listening in from the gallery or remotely, Happy International Forest Day…,” Dr. Clarke declared as she opened her address in parliament on Friday 21st March 2025, as she underscored the vital role forests play in sustaining life and livelihoods in St. Kitts and Nevis during her presentation while wearing a green outfit in symbolism of the occasion.

She emphasized that forests are much more than clusters of trees; they are lifelines that provide essential ecological, economic and health benefits.

Dr. Clarke highlighted the abundance and significance of forested areas in the Federation, explaining that they extend beyond mountain ranges to include coastal regions and fertile valleys. “Forests dominate a large portion of the landscape of both islands. They provide us with ecological biodiversity, protection, recreation, wellness-based opportunities, and agricultural prosperity,” she stated.

Acknowledging the crucial role of forests in food security, she reminded the nation of their connection to local farming and sustainable fishing practices. “Our forested areas are home to a range of pollinators like bees, bats, and butterflies, which in turn transforms into healthy food production, abundant harvests, and food security.”

She also noted that traditional herbal remedies such as neem bush, St. John’s wort, and moringa thrive because of a flourishing forestry sector.

However, Dr. Clarke warned against taking these natural resources for granted, emphasizing that preservation and conservation must be collective responsibilities. “We cannot simply treat them as merely profitable real estate to be abused. There is a line of defense that we must protect, an essential protective barrier, a livelihood facilitator, and a source of respite,” she urged.

The Minister outlined government initiatives to secure the nation’s forests, including the designation of the Central Forest Reserve National Park and the Royal Basseterre Valley National Park as protected areas. She noted that these protected landscapes account for 12,974 acres, or 31.14% of St. Kitts’ landmass, and anticipated similar protections for Nevis Peak.

Dr. Clarke also stressed the importance of community involvement in forest conservation, highlighting ongoing efforts such as reforestation, environmental education in schools, and engagement with local communities. “This is how a sustainable island state works in real time to manage, care for, and strengthen its resources to secure a sustainable future,” she stated.

Issuing a direct call to citizens, she implored everyone to take personal responsibility for the environment. “We need two hands to clap. We, us, the individuals, the Parliament, the government, both cabinets-every single Kittitian and Nevisian-must understand the importance of respecting our environment, our precious lands that we so proudly call home.”

Dr. Clarke closed with a passionate appeal for environmental stewardship, urging citizens to walk the path of sustainability.

“When you venture into the green of our mountains and breathe in the peace, coolness, and fresh air, or when you stop to admire the beauty of our shorelines or the breathtaking panorama that is our peninsula, I ask you to treat these gifts with respect, being mindful to conserve, preserve and protect. I ask you to support these lands as they continue to support you every day.”