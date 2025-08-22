Got NEWS? Email Us
Milestone Appointment Strengthens Saint Kitts and Nevis' Role in Global Telecommunications Leadership

Cheryleann Pemberton, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Information, Communications, and Technology and Posts
Basseterre, Saint Kitts, August 21, 2025 (SKNIS): The Federal Ministry of Information, Communications, and Technology and Posts in Saint Kitts and Nevis proudly announces that its Permanent Secretary, Cheryleann Pemberton, has been appointed as the Second Vice Chair of the Executive Committee of the Commonwealth Telecommunications Organisation (CTO).

The announcement follows the successful staging of the CTO’s 63rd Council Meeting held in July 2025 at the historic Marlborough House in London. This prestigious appointment marks a significant milestone for both the ministry and the broader ICT sector within the Commonwealth.

As Second Vice Chair, Mrs. Pemberton will play a crucial role in shaping the strategic direction of the CTO, an organisation dedicated to promoting connectivity, innovation, and sustainable development in telecommunications across its member states. The appointment reaffirms Saint Kitts and Nevis’ commitment to advancing collaborative efforts in the global telecommunications sector.

“I am honoured to accept this role and sincerely grateful for the trust placed in me by my peers,” Permanent Secretary Pemberton stated. “I look forward to working collaboratively with the Executive Committee and member states to harness technology for socio-economic development and to ensure that telecommunications remain a catalyst for progress across the Commonwealth.”

The significance of this role lies in the opportunity it presents to influence policies and initiatives that address critical challenges faced by the telecommunications sector, particularly in areas such as digital inclusion, cybersecurity, and technological advancement. The Permanent Secretary’s involvement in the CTO will facilitate knowledge exchange and best practices among member countries, paving the way for enhanced cooperation and development in ICT.

The Ministry of ICT is confident that this appointment will strengthen Saint Kitts and Nevis’s position within the CTO and enhance its influence on critical telecommunications issues, ultimately benefiting citizens and businesses across the twin-island Federation.

