Got NEWS? Email Us
Subscribe
Search
HomeGeneral NewsMental Health and Wellness of the Nation’s Youth to Remain a Priority...

Mental Health and Wellness of the Nation’s Youth to Remain a Priority in 2025

General News

Published on

By Admin
Senator, the Honourable Isalean Phillip
spot_img

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, December 17, 2024 (SKNIS) – Throughout the upcoming year 2025, the Department of Youth Empowerment will look to expand its mental health awareness campaign among the nation’s youth, building on the momentum of Youth Month 2024, that was observed under the theme “Mental Health Matters for Youth Development and Sustainability.”

During her contribution to the 2025 Budget Debate on Tuesday, December 17, 2024, Minister of State for Youth Empowerment, Senator the Honourable Isalean Phillip, reflected on the month-long celebration and its broad-based focus on prioritising one’s mental health. She noted that the issue of mental health is one that young people themselves are now very interested in.

“It’s an area that they bring up in conversations, and I think that we should be concerned because they are concerned about it,” Minister of State Phillip said.

The minister of state raised the alarm at the number of young people in St. Kitts and Nevis who are traumatised, angry and depressed about their life circumstances. Others are anxious about their future, their independence and their own ability to generate money.

In addition, Senator Phillip said today’s youth are growing up in an increasingly unstable and confusing world filled with international conflicts, instability, rising prices, and violence and crime.

“Our young people are not isolated, they know what’s happening and they are also experiencing their own bouts of depression, their own bouts of anxiety, their own fears, they are also angry … but despite all the challenges they face we do have some very positive young people who are being role models, who are taking on leadership roles and who are doing great things,” said Minister of State Phillip, while underscoring her ministry’s commitment to fostering these positive attributes.

The minister of state presented some staggering statistics from the Department of Probation and Child Protection Services up to the third quarter of 2024, that showed a total of one hundred and seventy-seven (177) cases of issues surrounding child protection. These issues include neglect, physical abuse, sexual abuse, sexual assault, inappropriate touching, sexual harassment, unlawful carnal knowledge, and suicide ideation, among others.

In light of this troubling trend, Minister Phillip called for an all-of-society approach to addressing these issues and protecting the nation’s youth.

“We have traumatised children become angry adolescents, angry adolescents becoming delinquent juveniles and delinquent juveniles becoming adult criminals and I see it because I work in the ministries where the pipeline is very clear, and so there really is a need for us as a government and as a people to come together in partnership to address the issue of violence and crime and the social problems that we are seeing bubbling up … because it really does take a village [to raise a child],” the minister said.

Honourable Senator Phillip assured that her ministry will continue to do its part to actively and positively engage the nation’s youth in meaningful activities throughout the upcoming year.

Latest articles

General News

Minister Clarke Advocates for Rural Living and Vertical Communities in St. Kitts and Nevis as the Nation Strives for Sustainability

Minister of Sustainable Development, the Honourable Dr. Joyelle Clarke, said the ministry remains resolute in ensuring that land distribution and management practices are sustainable and can work to meet the country’s development needs, while still preserving the integrity and visibility of natural resources. Her comments were made at the National Assembly during the second day of the Budget Debate.
Crime

Senator Phillip Commits to Stronger Partnerships to Build on the Success of the 90-day Campaign Against Violence and Crime

As the attention now shifts to Beyond the 90-Days, Minister of State, the Honourable Isalean Phillip, said that the government through its Citizen Security Secretariat, will continue the whole-of-society approach” that it has championed in addressing crime, and other key policy decisions.
General News

The Honourable Samal Duggins Unveils Bold Vision to Revolutionise the Fisheries Sector

Minister Duggins celebrated transformative achievements in 2024, including the deployment of additional Fish Aggregating Devices (FADs), which significantly enhanced catch potential and boosted incomes for coastal communities. The reopening of the Old Road Fish Depot underscored the government’s dedication to revitalising infrastructure that supports fishers’ livelihoods. Further, the COASTFISH project’s artificial reefs were recognised for their role in restoring marine ecosystems and strengthening fish stocks.
General News

Local Retailers Buying More Local Produce, Thanks to the Efforts of the Ministry of Agriculture

“We have gone to every single supermarket in this country and they are now buying more local produce,” said Minister Duggins. “RAMS is buying more local produce, Valu Mart is buying more local produce, Best Buy is buying more local produce, even some of the Chinese supermarkets we have here are buying more local produce.”

More like this

General News

Minister Clarke Advocates for Rural Living and Vertical Communities in St. Kitts and Nevis as the Nation Strives for Sustainability

Minister of Sustainable Development, the Honourable Dr. Joyelle Clarke, said the ministry remains resolute in ensuring that land distribution and management practices are sustainable and can work to meet the country’s development needs, while still preserving the integrity and visibility of natural resources. Her comments were made at the National Assembly during the second day of the Budget Debate.
Crime

Senator Phillip Commits to Stronger Partnerships to Build on the Success of the 90-day Campaign Against Violence and Crime

As the attention now shifts to Beyond the 90-Days, Minister of State, the Honourable Isalean Phillip, said that the government through its Citizen Security Secretariat, will continue the whole-of-society approach” that it has championed in addressing crime, and other key policy decisions.
General News

The Honourable Samal Duggins Unveils Bold Vision to Revolutionise the Fisheries Sector

Minister Duggins celebrated transformative achievements in 2024, including the deployment of additional Fish Aggregating Devices (FADs), which significantly enhanced catch potential and boosted incomes for coastal communities. The reopening of the Old Road Fish Depot underscored the government’s dedication to revitalising infrastructure that supports fishers’ livelihoods. Further, the COASTFISH project’s artificial reefs were recognised for their role in restoring marine ecosystems and strengthening fish stocks.