Master Class In Cultural Instruments Facilitates The Emergence Of More Folklore Musicians

(Dept. of Cultural Heritage, St. Kitts, November 06, 2025): The Department of Cultural Heritage continues to address issues raised by cultural practitioners, in this instance, filling the need for more traditional cultural music by facilitating a Cultural Instrument Master Class that began November 01, 2025.

The Master Class will run for seven weeks at the Dr. William Connor Primary School every Saturday until December 20. Participants are being taught how to play the kettle drum by Devon Nisbett and Russle Jarvis, the Bass Drum by Alarick Gumbs and the Fife by Wayne Simmonds.

The kettle drum and bass drum are the main accompaniment of a folk form that is referred to in the Federation as Masquerades. The fife, on the other hand is a critical instrument to most Folklore performances and still accompanies most of them. As such, the decline in cultural musicians who were skilled in playing this instrument affected the quality of musical accompaniment and in essence altered the overall performance and presentation of the Folklore forms. Strategically, the Cultural Heritage Master Class coincides with the time of year when cultural practitioners consistently rehearse for street performances in preparation for the Christmas/Carnival period.

During Cultural Heritage’s periodic meetings and training sessions, Folklore artists revealed that a shortage of cultural musicians was the foremost reason as to why there was a decline in the use of traditional live cultural accompaniment. It was therefore critical for the safeguarding of the Masquerade Traditions (Folklore) for the Department to facilitate the training in several essential cultural instruments.

Director of Culture Pierre Liburd revealed that the Cultural Instruments Master Class “is to assist in reversing the notable decline in the number of persons prepared to fill the critical roles of musicians, who provide authentic live music for our traditional performers.”

Mr. Liburd further outlined the value of the cultural accompaniment.

“The music is every bit as important to the tradition as the colourful costumes, the orations and the dances, and we must ensure its longevity,” Mr. Liburd emphasized. “Hence, we have partnered with seasoned cultural musicians who are committed to sharing their knowledge and skills to whoever is willing to learn and carry on the tradition. The training is free so interested persons are welcome to join the sessions every Saturday from 4 pm at Dr. William Connor.”

Historically, the cultural performers of St. Kitts and Nevis fell under a group of performers who were known collectively as Christmas Sports. As such, initially, Folklore performances were seasonal, chiefly taking place during the Christmas period as outlined in Historic Basseterre, a website managed by the St. Kitts and Nevis National Archives.

However, with the establishment of Tourism as the chief economic income earner, there was increased demand for Folklore performances to entertain visitors as part of the cultural experience and also to add to the nostalgia of nationals who would come back home for events including reunions and weddings. Similarly, nationals of the Federation included cultural performances in community festivals and at ceremonies for both entertainment and to inspire patriotism as is particularly prevalent during the country’s Independence period in September.

Gradually, Cultural Practitioners moved away from performing with the traditional cultural instruments and made use of recorded Wilers music provided by hi fi systems. (Wilers is the fast calypso rhythm that originated in St. Kitts and Nevis.) The Master Class in Cultural Instruments that runs from November 01 to December 20 is anticipated to be the first in a series to be facilitated by the Department of Cultural Heritage.

This is the third installment of Master Classes undertaken by the Department of Cultural Heritage for 2025. A Stonework Master Class under Master Roosevelt Devent was held January 27 to February 01 while a Metalcraft Welding Master Class was held May 19 to 23 under Joseph “Jam” Matthew.