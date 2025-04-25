Marquel Greene Repeats Money-Grab Victory at Aquatic Sports Meet

By: Precious Mills

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts (Tuesday 22nd April 2025)- After about 15 attempts, 14-year-old Marquel Greene has once again proven himself the reigning champion of the ‘Money Fetch’ competition, following the recently held 68th annual Basil Henderson Easter Monday Aquatic Sports Meet, having scale the slippery vertical greased metal pole to seize the coveted top prize.

On Monday 21st April 2025, the event-hosted at the Ferry Terminal-attracted its usual large crowd of enthusiastic locals and visitors alike.

Spectators assembled along the shoreline of the eastern end of the Irish Town Bay Road, fully engaged by the spirited outdoor spectacle as more than five other competitors vied for the win.

14-year-old Marquel Greene, the back-to-back winner of the ‘Money Fetch’ greasy pole competition at the 68th Basil Henderson Easter Monday Aquatic Sports Meet, poses for a photo following his interview with this media house (Spokesman Snap) Event Coordinator Winston ‘Zack’ Nisbett (right) takes a photo with the back to back ‘Money Fetch’ champion Marquel Greene (Spokesman Snap)

But it was Greene who emerged victorious, capturing both the $605 prize and the hearts of the onlookers. Originally a $350 prize, the reward grew as excited spectators donated additional cash on the spot in support. Of note, some also contributed towards the $1 per attempt- including the fans of Greene in admiration of the young athlete’s effort and drive.

An extra $100 was donated from a spectator, towards the overall $705 winnings.

Speaking with this reporter following his win, Greene shared his excitement and strategy saying: “I’m feeling quite good. I’m feeling excited. I thank God. The strategy was really to push up the grease and track my feet really, that’s it.”

He added that perseverance was key: “I would say I had more than 10, [maybe] more than 15. I had a [a lot] of tries but nobody else was trying so I had to do most of the work.”

When asked whether he was watching his competitors or focusing on his own plan, Greene responded confidently: “I was thinking about what I was going to do next.”

And as for his winnings? “I have some plans for it,” he said.

Greene, who also participated in the swimming races, described the entire aquatic sports experience as “fun,” noting the thrill of competing against both friends and “frenemies.”

“Today was a very exciting day. I’m now waiting for next year,” he said, already eager to defend his title.

On the swimming races side of things, Greene secured first place in both the breast stroke and underwater dive, and placed third in the butterfly and backstroke events in the 13 to 16 male category.

Having learnt to swim at age 12, Greene admitted it was difficult at first, but ultimately rewarding. His advice to those hesitant about swimming was thoughtful: “I would say it’s a good thing, but if you don’t want to do it, it’s up to you.”