Make Noise For The Positive Too

Why don’t we make it a public display habit to applaud positive observations on the topic of crime and violence. Time and again, we have witnessed how sensationalized the topic becomes when crime is a concern. People from all walks of life chime in with concerns about social ills and safety, while political narratives often turn crime into a tool for partisan attacks. When crime surges, call-in radio programmes and social media platforms are flooded with outrage.

Some members of the public are of the view that now that there has been a noticeable improvement in crime and violence, there is silence and negative debate from some people. Instead of celebrating progress, it appears some corners of society have responded with negative political chatter. But why is that? Shouldn’t we embrace peacefulness as a triumph for all? Is that not what we collectively desire?

In September 2024, the Drew-led administration launched a 90-day campaign against crime and violence, with emphasis on a public health approach to tackling the issue as various stakeholders came together. Prime Minister and Minister of National Security Dr. Terrance Drew has repeatedly underscored the importance of collective responsibility, calling on every sector of society to contribute to crime reduction efforts. The government alone cannot solve this complex issue; it requires the cooperation and commitment of every citizen. While the efforts of law enforcement and policymakers are critical, real change happens when communities unite, when families instill positive values, and when individuals take responsibility for their actions.

We must acknowledge that our nation is stronger when we work together. The progress made in reducing crime is a testament to this unity, and it should not go unnoticed. Too often, negativity dominates the discourse, overshadowing the positive strides that are being made. If we are quick to raise our voices in condemnation when crime spikes, then we should be just as eager to celebrate when peace prevails. Applauding progress does not mean ignoring the work that still needs to be done-it simply means recognizing and reinforcing what is working.

We do not live in a perfect world, but collectively, we can be agents of change, shaping a secure nation through our thoughts, actions, policies and mindset. Encouraging a culture of appreciation for positive developments fosters motivation to do even better. The progress we see today can serve as a stepping stone toward a more peaceful and prosperous future-if we let it.

Furthermore, we must be wary of smear campaigns and divisive rhetoric that distract from the real issues at hand. Crime and violence thrive in division, but security and progress are built on togetherness. Rather than focusing on political point-scoring, let us push a campaign of love, support and solidarity.

Our national anthem offers a powerful reminder of our shared destiny:

O Land of Beauty!

Our country where peace abounds,

Thy children stand free

On the strength of will and love.

With God in all our struggles,

St. Kitts and Nevis be,

A nation bound together,

With a common destiny.

May these words continue to inspire us to uphold peace, togetherness and progress for the benefit of all.