Major Projects Signed, Sealed, and Ready for Delivery, Says PM Drew

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — November 19, 2024 (PMO)— Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew provided an optimistic outlook for the nation’s economic future during a recent appearance on WINN FM’s ‘Inside the News’ program. Highlighting the government’s ambitious development agenda, the Prime Minister shared updates on transformative projects that are set to drive economic growth, create jobs, and improve the quality of life for citizens. These projects, slated for delivery in 2025, include the construction of a Climate Smart Hospital, an expansion of the housing program, advancements in agriculture, and renewable energy initiatives.

“These projects will create thousands of jobs, increase our food security, and strengthen our infrastructure. The housing program, which has already delivered 110 homes, will expand with an additional 100 homes by year-end. These initiatives are foundational to achieving our Sustainable Island State Agenda.”

The Climate Smart Hospital, a flagship project for the Drew-led administration, will be the first of its kind in the Eastern Caribbean. Designed to incorporate cutting-edge medical technology and sustainable energy solutions, the facility will not only improve healthcare outcomes but also enhance the Federation’s resilience to climate change. The Prime Minister confirmed that preliminary engineering work, including soil testing, is well underway.

The housing sector is also experiencing unprecedented growth, with the National Housing Corporation (NHC) already completing 110 homes under the government’s affordable housing program. An additional 100 homes are scheduled to begin construction before the end of 2024, bringing much-needed relief to families seeking secure and sustainable living environments. The Prime Minister emphasized that this effort marks a significant departure from previous administrations, which delivered only 30 homes during their first two years in office.

Agriculture is another key pillar of the government’s development strategy. A landmark partnership with Tabasco will see the cultivation of 100 acres of peppers for export, providing employment opportunities for over 300 individuals in the agricultural sector. The Prime Minister highlighted this project as one of the most significant developments in agriculture since the closure of the sugar industry. “This initiative not only diversifies our economy but also strengthens our food security and export potential”.

In the realm of energy and infrastructure, the government is making bold strides to modernize the Federation’s utilities and road networks. Plans to upgrade the diesel plant and install new water desalination plants are already in motion, according to the Prime Minister, addressing longstanding concerns about water availability and electricity reliability. Additionally, major roadworks are underway in several communities, including St Peter’s, Newton Ground, and Buckleys, to improve accessibility and safety.

The Prime Minister also teased upcoming announcements related to renewable energy projects, including solar and wind energy solutions. These initiatives align with the Sustainable Island State Agenda, which seeks to position St. Kitts and Nevis as a regional leader in sustainability. “Energy is central to our development strategy. By investing in renewable energy, we are reducing costs, decreasing our carbon footprint, and creating a greener future for generations to come”.

He continued, “These efforts reflect a government committed to creating opportunities and improving lives. By focusing on sustainable development, we are laying the groundwork for an economy that benefits all citizens.”

The Prime Minister wrapped up his comments by reaffirming the government’s dedication to transparency and accountability. “These projects are not just ideas—they are signed, sealed, and ready for delivery. The people of St. Kitts and Nevis deserve nothing less than tangible progress and a brighter future.”