Major Breakthrough: St. Kitts and Nevis Reports 19% Overall Crime Decrease After...

Major Breakthrough: St. Kitts and Nevis Reports 19% Overall Crime Decrease After 90-Day Campaign

Prime Minister the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew at the results presentation of the 90-Day Campaign on Thursday, December 05, 2024, at the Solid Waste Management Corporation
Basseterre, St. Kitts, December 5, 2024 (PMO) — The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis, through the Citizen Security Secretariat, today unveiled the findings of its groundbreaking 90-Day Campaign Against Crime and Violence. Launched on September 6, 2024, the campaign aimed to address the root causes of crime using a public health approach and foster holistic, community-driven solutions. The results demonstrate significant progress, including a notable 19% reduction in overall reported crimes and a substantial 66% decrease in firearm-related homicides.

Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew, who is also the minister for National Security, expressed his pride in the collective efforts of communities, law enforcement, and various stakeholders. “These results are not coincidental. They reflect the power of unity and the determination of our people to tackle crime head-on. This campaign is a testament to what we can achieve when every segment of society is involved, working together for a safer and more secure Federation.”

The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force provided statistical insights during the presentation, showing that reported crimes declined from 306 in the second quarter of 2024 to 247 in the third quarter—a 19% reduction. Additionally, firearm-related offenses have seen a meaningful drop, with 13 firearms seized so far this year. Notably, firearm-related homicides decreased dramatically, with the campaign period witnessing three such incidents compared to an average of three per month prior to the initiative.

“This is a 66% reduction in firearm-related homicides—significantly outside the margin of error in statistical terms,” the Prime Minister highlighted. “This proves that society’s collective action can yield real results.”

The campaign’s success was attributed to a combination of measures, including community consultations, youth-focused programs, enhanced collaboration with faith-based and non-profit organizations, and targeted interventions like the Elevate program. The initiative also prioritized mental health support, educational outreach, and rehabilitation programs within the prison system to address the root causes of crime.

Prime Minister Drew further emphasized the need for sustainability. “We must move beyond short-term responses and establish sustained, evidence-based approaches to ensure long-term safety and security”.

Task Force Coordinator Ms. Eartha Carey commended the active participation of communities, noting that consultations provided invaluable insights into the lived experiences of citizens. “The findings from this campaign are not just data; they are the voices of our people, illuminating the challenges and aspirations of our communities,” she said.

The 90-Day Campaign has not only improved public safety but also positioned St. Kitts and Nevis as a regional leader in addressing crime from a public health perspective. The Federation, according to the Prime Minister, plans to present its strategies and results at the upcoming Third CARICOM Symposium on Crime, sharing its innovative approach with regional counterparts.

