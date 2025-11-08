Local Workers Get Praise for St. Peter’s Main Road Project

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts (Thursday 6th November 2025)- The local work crew of Rock & Dirt Construction Limited is being applauded for their skill, dedication and professionalism for the now officially opened St. Peter’s Main Road, described to be of international standards.

Such recognition came during the official opening ceremony held on Wednesday 5th November 2025 at the St. Peter’s Anglican Roundabout whereby the work collaboration with project engineers, the consultants- Construction Engineer Association Limited (Trinidad) and also the Public Works Department was highlighted.

Contractor and Managing Director of Rock & Dirt Construction Limited Alexis Hazel expressed gratitude and pride in his team’s achievement, highlighting the hard work and determination that went into fulfilling his promise to the St. Peter’s community.

“I’m simply here because one year and a half ago I promised the people of St. Peter’s that I’m going to deliver a road to them that is second to none. And so I put a team together out of this world-locals-and so we decided we’re gonna make this work happen whether or not we have the courage sometime by the critics to do it but we get up every morning and we put our all into it,” he said.

He also voiced appreciation for the encouragement of Prime Minister and Parliamentary Representative for St. Christopher Eight, Dr. Terrance Drew, and the overall confidence of the government.

“I want to say thanks to the Prime Minister who really pushed me on this project. He sometimes call me and make me feel like I can do things that is impossible but here we are, and we’re going to present this road to you today for opening…. I also want to thank the government for having the confidence in me as a local contractor -a young man, humble from Newton Ground -to get this project. I want to say thanks.”

He identified challenges during the project including traffic control and drainage management along the busy route.

“One of the things that challenged me most by doing this road is basically how can I drain this road? How can I control the flow of traffic while I’m doing this road? It was very difficult for us, and so what we did at the beginning is create this [northern] road here. This road was never part of the project but I figured if I put this road in, I could control the traffic that goes along this road because we have a lot of traffic up here. And with doing that, I start to see how easy the project can be done,” he explained.

Hazel also credited the Public Works Department for their technical support.

“This project was a design and build, and so I had to get the technocrats and had to use them locally. I want to acknowledge Calvin Esdaille, who was my main surveyor. I want to acknowledge the help of Public Works. When I was having some difficulty and I called the engineers and said, ‘Let me look at this,’ especially doing this [retaining] wall here that was causing a little problem but we got it figured out and all in all the project was a success to me,” Hazel said.

Of note, Hazel’s company was selected through an invitation for tenders process conducted by the Public Works Department.

Meanwhile, Senior Engineer at the Public Works Department, La Reine Gumbs, provided an overview of the EC$31.3 million budgeted St. Peter’s Main Road and FT Williams Highway East Rehabilitation Project, describing it as “a project that stands as a clear reflection of our commitment to delivering infrastructure that is modern, resilient and built to the highest engineering standards.”

She explained that the project, spanning 6.22 kilometers (approximately 3.865 miles), represents a major investment in the nation’s road network.

“The scope of works includes full road reconstruction, base stabilization and asphalt resurfacing, as well as the installation of retaining walls, curbs, wider roads and sidewalks to enhance pedestrian and road user safety. A major component was the construction of a new roundabout at the Anglican Church junction here where we are gathered today,” she said.

Gumbs further detailed additional works, including the addition of a lane at the Shadwell Roundabout to improve traffic flow and reduce congestion.

“We also prioritized drainage and flood mitigation which involved the installation of underground concrete box drains, covered side drains and improved culvert systems. These upgrades ensure that the roadway remains serviceable during periods of heavy rainfall, reducing erosions and surface drainage over time,” she explained.

She noted that the project required close coordination with utility providers to relocate and integrate telecommunications, water, and electricity infrastructure, minimizing service disruptions. From a management perspective, she said, the project was executed with strong focus on efficiency, safety and cost control.

“The project was completed within its approved budgeted amount of EC$31.3 million, even with the accommodation of several important variation works, which includes the upgrade at the Shadwell Roundabout, the turning lanes at Kayan Jet Terminal, and improvements which are still to be carried out along the upper section of Taylor’s Road,” Gumbs stated.

She added that despite a necessary 102-day extension to ensure quality and safety, the project was completed under strict supervision and achieved zero loss-time safety incidents.

“While the project experienced a necessary extension of 102 days to ensure quality and safety, it was completed under strict supervision and achieved zero loss-time safety incidents- a testimony to the professionalism of our engineers, supervisors, contractors and the workforce at large,” she said.

Gumbs further commended the efforts of local contractor Alexis Hazel and his team at Rock and Dirt Construction Limited, the project engineers, the consultants- Construction Engineer Association Limited (Trinidad), and also the dedicated Public Works Department’s team for their technical competence, discipline and team work throughout the project’s life cycle.

“Your collective efforts have delivered an outcome that meets international standards and reflects our department’s capacity to manage complex infrastructure works,” she remarked.