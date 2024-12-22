Local Retailers Buying More Local Produce, Thanks to the Efforts of the Ministry of Agriculture

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, December 18, 2024 (SKNIS) – Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Marine Resources, the Honourable Samal Duggins, said the numerous interventions and assistance provided by the ministry to the farming community, from land preparation to the final stage of consumption, has resulted in a significant increase in agricultural production to the point where retailers in St. Kitts and Nevis are now purchasing greater quantities of local produce—putting more money in the hands of local farmers.

“We have gone to every single supermarket in this country and they are now buying more local produce,” said Minister Duggins. “RAMS is buying more local produce, Valu Mart is buying more local produce, Best Buy is buying more local produce, even some of the Chinese supermarkets we have here are buying more local produce.”

While the farmers are now producing more, the Ministry of Agriculture took several strategic steps to prevent or limit post-production losses through training and improving storage capacity. In this regard, the ministry procured and installed two new walk-in chillers at the Tabernacle Outreach Center.

Recognising that St. Kitts and Nevis is now producing an abundance of food, Minister Duggins said he has held fruitful discussions with relevant authorities in neighbouring islands to facilitate the export of excess locally grown produce.

“The minister of agriculture for Saint Martin was here on a mission and said that they are ready to trade with St. Kitts and Nevis. The commissioner from Sint Eustatius [Statia] was here on a mission and said it herself that they are ready to trade with St. Kitts and Nevis. The Premier of the BVI was here, who happens to be the minister of agriculture in the BVI, also said it himself that he’s ready to trade with St. Kitts and Nevis,” the honourable minister stated. “The commissioner of agriculture in the USVI has said that he’s ready to trade with St. Kitts and Nevis, Anguilla is ready to trade with St. Kitts and Nevis and other countries around the region are ready to trade with St. Kitts and Nevis.”.

A total of $19.4 million is proposed for the Ministry of Agriculture, Marine Resources and Fisheries to facilitate Recurrent Expenditure, representing a 4.8 percent increase when compared to 2024. In addition, Capital Expenditure totalling $14.9 million is proposed for 2025, representing a 58.7 percent increase when compared to the resources allocated in 2024.

Minister Duggins said these Budgetary allocations will allow the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Marine Resources to continue its support of the farming community, enabling them to produce even more and thereby moving St. Kitts and Nevis closer to food security which is a strategic pillar of the government’s Sustainable Island State Agenda.