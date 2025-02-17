Let Us Love Our Blackness

To coin the occasions of Black History Month and Valentine’s Day, let us take a moment to show love for our melanin, our heritage, and the essence of who we are. The deep and diverse hues of our skin reflect the collective beauty of African heritage and Black culture. From our radiant skin tones to our beautifully coiled and textured hair, we are a people wonderfully and uniquely made.

This week, let us embrace a simple yet powerful message: Love the skin that you are in.

Too often, society has attempted to dictate beauty standards that do not reflect the richness of our identity. Some media and mainstream narratives have historically favoured narrow ideals, leaving many to feel unworthy or unseen but it is evident that times have changed and continue to change. Therefore, we must continue to reject falsehoods of beauty standards and reaffirm that Black beauty is, and always has been, exceptional. Our strength, intelligence, and creativity have continuously shaped the world in immeasurable ways. From the innovations of ancient African civilizations to the resilience shown in the face of adversity, we have a legacy to honor and uphold.

An excerpt from a poem by Zhrah Aziz, originally published on November 4, 2017, titled The Brown Women in Me, captures the spirit of self-love and pride at its opening paragraph which reads:

The stories I have read tell me,

that my heritage is something

to be proud of.

the color of my skin

is the resemblance of dirt;

the very foundation of life.

Say it out loud, let it resonate in your soul, and honor Black History Month with the pride it deserves. Our heritage is one of strength, resilience, and excellence. Let us embrace it wholeheartedly, celebrating the beauty and richness of our culture.

Black love extends beyond romance; it is self-love, community love, and the love for our shared history. It is the knowledge that we stand on the shoulders of giants, from civil rights leaders to revolutionaries, artists, and scholars who paved the way for us. Their sacrifices and triumphs are woven into the fabric of our existence, reminding us that we, too, have a responsibility to uplift and empower the generations that follow.

This February, let us not only love others but also love ourselves-our history, our identity, and the extraordinary legacy we carry forward. Take the time to educate yourself on Black history, support Black-owned businesses, and instill confidence in our youth. By doing so, we continue the tradition of honoring our ancestors while laying the foundation for a future built on pride, unity, and love.

It must be emphasized yet again: Let us celebrate Blackness in all its glory-not just this month, but every day of our lives.