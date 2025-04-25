Lent: A Discipline Worthy Of Living Daily

Each year, the Lenten season draws Christians across the globe into a period of reflection, repentance, fasting, and spiritual realignment. But as we observe this sacred season once more, an important question arises-Why is the kind of discipline exercised during Lent often left behind when the season ends?

Lent is more than a ceremonious routine or a religious tradition; it is an invitation into a lifestyle marked by self-control, humility, and deeper communion with God. The decision to give up social media, to fast from meat, or to carve out quiet time for prayer is not simply ritualistic-it is an act of intentional realignment, where our spiritual compass points away from the noise of the world and toward the presence of the Creator.

If we truly grasp the biblical call that we are ‘in the world, but not of the world,’ then our attitudes, habits, and lifestyle choices should reflect a higher calling-a divine connection to something greater than ourselves. Lent, therefore, becomes a mirror. It shows us not just who we are, but who we are meant to be.

Too often, though, we treat this season as a 40-day exercise rather than a doorway into deeper living. We may fast, refrain from indulgences, or commit to acts of charity, only to return to the distractions, excesses, and disconnections that once held us captive. But what if the discipline of Lent wasn’t an interruption, but the standard?

In a world that rewards instant gratification, Lent invites us to slow down. In a culture that praises self-promotion, Lent calls us to humility. And in an age of constant noise, Lent leads us to silence where the voice of God can be heard.

During this season, many choose to give up meat and eat fish instead, a reminder of simplicity and sacrifice. Others abandon their screens and socials, choosing instead to focus on stillness and Scripture. These practices, though deeply personal, are profoundly communal in their spiritual impact. Yet they are not meant to be broadcast or turned into performing acts. As Scripture reminds us, when we fast, we should not do so for show. The beauty of Lent lies in its quiet discipline-a surrender that isn’t loud but transformative.

We must challenge ourselves: why should the focus on God end with Easter? If we can discipline our hearts, minds, and souls during Lent, can we not continue this path of discipline beyond the season? The divine realm calls not only for seasonal observance but for a daily walk-a lifestyle anchored in intentionality and spiritual awareness.

In a world that constantly pulls our gaze downward, Lent teaches us to lift our eyes upward. Let that upward gaze remain, not just for 40 days, but for all our days.

Let Lent not be a pause, but a beginning.