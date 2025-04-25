Got NEWS? Email Us
Subscribe
Search
HomeSocial CommentaryLent: A Discipline Worthy Of Living Daily

Lent: A Discipline Worthy Of Living Daily

Social Commentary

Published on

By Admin
spot_img

Each year, the Lenten season draws Christians across the globe into a period of reflection, repentance, fasting, and spiritual realignment. But as we observe this sacred season once more, an important question arises-Why is the kind of discipline exercised during Lent often left behind when the season ends?

Lent is more than a ceremonious routine or a religious tradition; it is an invitation into a lifestyle marked by self-control, humility, and deeper communion with God. The decision to give up social media, to fast from meat, or to carve out quiet time for prayer is not simply ritualistic-it is an act of intentional realignment, where our spiritual compass points away from the noise of the world and toward the presence of the Creator.

If we truly grasp the biblical call that we are ‘in the world, but not of the world,’ then our attitudes, habits, and lifestyle choices should reflect a higher calling-a divine connection to something greater than ourselves. Lent, therefore, becomes a mirror. It shows us not just who we are, but who we are meant to be.

Too often, though, we treat this season as a 40-day exercise rather than a doorway into deeper living. We may fast, refrain from indulgences, or commit to acts of charity, only to return to the distractions, excesses, and disconnections that once held us captive. But what if the discipline of Lent wasn’t an interruption, but the standard?

In a world that rewards instant gratification, Lent invites us to slow down. In a culture that praises self-promotion, Lent calls us to humility. And in an age of constant noise, Lent leads us to silence where the voice of God can be heard.

During this season, many choose to give up meat and eat fish instead, a reminder of simplicity and sacrifice. Others abandon their screens and socials, choosing instead to focus on stillness and Scripture. These practices, though deeply personal, are profoundly communal in their spiritual impact. Yet they are not meant to be broadcast or turned into performing acts. As Scripture reminds us, when we fast, we should not do so for show. The beauty of Lent lies in its quiet discipline-a surrender that isn’t loud but transformative.

We must challenge ourselves: why should the focus on God end with Easter? If we can discipline our hearts, minds, and souls during Lent, can we not continue this path of discipline beyond the season? The divine realm calls not only for seasonal observance but for a daily walk-a lifestyle anchored in intentionality and spiritual awareness.

In a world that constantly pulls our gaze downward, Lent teaches us to lift our eyes upward. Let that upward gaze remain, not just for 40 days, but for all our days.

Let Lent not be a pause, but a beginning.

Latest articles

General News

Health Care Official Urges Public To Use Centres In Avoiding Hospital Wait Time For Non-Emergency Issues

“[At JNF]…any day in the week between the hours of 8:00am to 4:00pm, it could be a bit problematic but if it’s a Monday and it’s not a major complaint, it’s a bit of an issue, and the issue is just that the reason why we have health centres all over the island is because when you have a mild and moderate complaint, it’s really supposed to go to a health centre because a lot of those things either a nurse can deal with them directly or the nurse can deal with it with instruction from a physician...If further assessment is needed, the nurse can reach out to the physician, and a decision can be made to escalate the case to the hospital if necessary.”
General News

Government Reaffirms Commitment to Budget Boost Wallet Programme Amid Inflation Challenges

Since its inception in January 2025, the BBW initiative has delivered vital financial support to approximately 23,000 households monthly, injecting an average of EC$5.6 million per month into the economy to ensure access to essentials such as groceries and utilities.
General News

National Cost-of-Living Task Force Intensifies Efforts Amid Global Trade Shifts, Calls for Public Partnership

Basseterre, St. Kitts – April 24, 2025 – The National Cost-of-Living Task Force continues...
General News

Zack Responds to Critics About His Aquatic Sports Leadership Role

Well-known cultural preservationist Winston ‘Zack’ Nisbett is brushing off criticism of his leadership relating to the annual Basil Henderson Easter Monday Aquatic Sports, insisting that the popular event continues to thrive under his stewardship.

More like this

General News

Health Care Official Urges Public To Use Centres In Avoiding Hospital Wait Time For Non-Emergency Issues

“[At JNF]…any day in the week between the hours of 8:00am to 4:00pm, it could be a bit problematic but if it’s a Monday and it’s not a major complaint, it’s a bit of an issue, and the issue is just that the reason why we have health centres all over the island is because when you have a mild and moderate complaint, it’s really supposed to go to a health centre because a lot of those things either a nurse can deal with them directly or the nurse can deal with it with instruction from a physician...If further assessment is needed, the nurse can reach out to the physician, and a decision can be made to escalate the case to the hospital if necessary.”
General News

Government Reaffirms Commitment to Budget Boost Wallet Programme Amid Inflation Challenges

Since its inception in January 2025, the BBW initiative has delivered vital financial support to approximately 23,000 households monthly, injecting an average of EC$5.6 million per month into the economy to ensure access to essentials such as groceries and utilities.
General News

National Cost-of-Living Task Force Intensifies Efforts Amid Global Trade Shifts, Calls for Public Partnership

Basseterre, St. Kitts – April 24, 2025 – The National Cost-of-Living Task Force continues...