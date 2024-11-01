Leading Expert Calls for Action at National Dialogue on Indoor Air Quality

Basseterre, Saint Kitts (October 28, 2024) – In a groundbreaking event for environmental health in Saint Kitts and Nevis, stakeholders from across the public and private sectors convened on October 23, 2024, at the St. Kitts Marriott Resort Ballroom for the inaugural National Dialogue on Indoor Air Quality: Understanding the Challenges and Finding Solutions. This landmark initiative is set to inform the development of a National Indoor Air Quality Policy, a significant step forward in protecting the health and well-being of citizens across the Federation.

The keynote speaker, Dr. Steve D. Whittaker, an acclaimed expert on air quality in the Caribbean, delivered a powerful address that resonated with attendees. He shared personal and professional experiences to underline the critical need for cleaner indoor environments, noting, “As an asthmatic with allergies, I know firsthand the challenges posed by poor air quality. A runny nose, watery eyes, and tight chest are all too familiar to me—and to many others in our Federation.”

The keynote speaker, Dr. Steve D. Whittaker presenting at the National Dialogue on Indoor Air Quality

Dr. Whittaker, reflecting on the longstanding indoor air quality challenges in the Caribbean, shared his personal memory of the 1995 eruption of the Soufrière Hills in Montserrat, where ash and pollutants traveled across the region. “Sometimes it’s impossible to keep the ‘bad air’ out. In the Caribbean, the outdoors often makes its way in, staying like an unwanted houseguest.”

As part of his presentation, Dr. Whittaker stressed the undeniable link between outdoor and indoor air pollution, especially in warm climates where windows and doors are frequently left open. He further noted that worsening climate change and higher temperatures will exacerbate the situation. “We anticipate that once indoors, our dependency on temperature control technologies like fans and air conditioning will increase, but that pollutants may stay longer in enclosed spaces, leading to heightened health risks.”

Dr. Whittaker highlighted several key contributors to poor indoor air quality, including the presence of chemicals from household products, poor ventilation, and even pollution resulting from daily activities such as cooking or cleaning. “We could be doing a much better job of monitoring, evaluating, and responding to indoor air quality issues.”

The national dialogue will serve as the foundation for a National Indoor Air Quality Task Force, which will guide the creation of policies to improve air quality in homes, schools, workplaces, and public spaces. This task force will be pivotal in collecting data, enforcing regulations, and fostering research tailored to the unique environmental conditions in Saint Kitts and Nevis.

Dr. Whittaker concluded with a call to action, urging stakeholders to invest in monitoring systems and environmental stewardship. He said, “We need more local stakeholders, government and non-government, to push for more research… so we can better capture the details and dynamics of our own context here in this country.”

The event marks a significant step towards improving indoor air quality in Saint Kitts and Nevis, with wide-reaching implications for public health and well-being. The outcomes and feedback from the stakeholders involved in the national dialogue will form the basis of a future national policy, ensuring cleaner, safer indoor environments for all.