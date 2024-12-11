Latrelle Warner Emerges Winner of Citizen Security Logo Contest

Basseterre, St. Kitts, December 05, 2024 (SKNIS): The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis today, Thursday, 05 December 2024, proudly unveiled the winning entry for the Citizen Security Logo Contest during the “Beyond the 90 Days” forum. The event, which presented findings from the 90-Day Campaign Against Crime and Violence From a Public Health Perspective, was hosted by the Citizen Security Secretariat.

Latrelle Warner was announced as the winner of the contest, which attracted 17 entries from 12 talented individuals. His design, titled “Citizen Security: Partnership for Safer Communities – Together, We Can!” will now serve as a symbol of national unity and collaboration against crime and violence.

When reflecting on the inspiration behind his winning design, Mr. Warner explained that his concept was rooted in the idea of ensuring that citizens and residents of the country feel safe. His design embodies an “all hands on deck” approach, symbolising unity and collaboration. Initially hesitant to participate in the competition, Warner was encouraged by his co-workers and friends, which motivated him to create something meaningful and impactful.

Warner, who has a deep passion for graphic design, explained his creative process and the symbolism within his logo.

“I sat down one night and started thinking of how I can integrate the public and the whole national perspective of it. I said in our country you must go through some form of love. That is why you see the elements – the persons incorporated with the hearts to show that we all need to be showing love with and to each other,” he said. “The centrepiece with the flag is from the national standpoint. The wording outside, ‘Citizen Security: Partnership for Communities Together, We Can!’ means everyone in the communities should just play a part. Let us fight this crime together, and we will be successful in the end.”

Warner expressed his desire to inspire the youth.

“I am trying to get youngsters in my community to be engaged in graphic design, videography, and the like. With this logo, I would like to see other people around my age group take part in these initiatives to better themselves, put themselves out there, and let people know what they can do – showcase their skills and talents.”

Mr. Warner will be awarded EC $1,000.00, while the runners-up, Tiffani Browne, who secured second place, and Shamire Allen, who earned third place, will also receive cash prizes.

The winning logo and slogan will be prominently used beyond the 90-Day Campaign, symbolizing citizen security through community engagement and partnerships for a more harmonious St. Kitts and Nevis.

For more updates on the Citizen Security initiative, visit the official Facebook page athttps://www.facebook.com/CitizensSecureSKN or email citizenssecurity@gov.kn.