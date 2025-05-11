Got NEWS? Email Us
Labour Day: More Than a March, It Is A Movement

Labour Day: More Than a March, It Is A Movement

Social Commentary

Published on

Labour Day, May Day, Workers’ Day-three names, one purpose: to honour the contributions, struggles, and resilience of the working-class. On Monday 5th May 2025, the people of St. Kitts witnessed three separate commemorations of this international observance, led by the St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party (SKNLP), the People’s Action Movement (PAM), and the People’s Labour Party (PLP). 

From various platforms, there is a growing chorus of reflection on what Labour Day truly means-and who should be at the forefront of it.

Social media commentary and call-in programmes echoed a sentiment that has long simmered beneath the surface: that Labour Day should be returned to the hands of the workers themselves, and more specifically, to the St. Kitts-Nevis Trades and Labour Union (SKNT&LU)-the historical organizing force behind the original marches of old. The view is that the observance has become heavily politicized, with party allegiances often eclipsing the voices of everyday workers. Many argue that this shift dilutes the broader purpose of the day, making it more about political visibility than worker visibility.

Labour Day is not just a public holiday. It is a day born out of struggle. Its origins trace back to a global labour movement fighting for the eight-hour workday and fair treatment on the job. At this time, it must be reiterated that in St. Kitts and Nevis, we often recall the 1935 Buckley’s Riots-a pivotal moment in our labour history-when workers rose up against exploitation and demanded justice. That spirit of collective strength and courage must never be forgotten or overshadowed.

The SKNLP administration- current and of the past – have made it clear that it is a party of the workers, harkening back to its roots in the trade union movement. At present, there have been meaningful efforts to raise the minimum wage, engage in tripartite dialogue and enhance worker protections. Yet, even the most pro-labour governments must be held to account. The work of advocating for workers must remain grounded in the people it seeks to represent.

The union commends every worker who came out this year to show solidarity. The spirit of Labour Day lives on in your steps, your chants, and your collective pride. But the road ahead demands more than a march. It demands a reawakening of worker empowerment.

To all workers, we say: be part of the change you want to see. Join the union. Organize in your workplace. Demand fairness. Elevate your voice not only on Labour Day but every day. It is your collective strength that fuels the movement.

Let us move forward with togetherness, purpose, and clarity. Labour Day belongs to the workers. Let’s make it so-again.

General News

Health Care Official Urges Public To Use Centres In Avoiding Hospital Wait Time For Non-Emergency Issues

“[At JNF]…any day in the week between the hours of 8:00am to 4:00pm, it could be a bit problematic but if it’s a Monday and it’s not a major complaint, it’s a bit of an issue, and the issue is just that the reason why we have health centres all over the island is because when you have a mild and moderate complaint, it’s really supposed to go to a health centre because a lot of those things either a nurse can deal with them directly or the nurse can deal with it with instruction from a physician...If further assessment is needed, the nurse can reach out to the physician, and a decision can be made to escalate the case to the hospital if necessary.”
General News

Government Reaffirms Commitment to Budget Boost Wallet Programme Amid Inflation Challenges

Since its inception in January 2025, the BBW initiative has delivered vital financial support to approximately 23,000 households monthly, injecting an average of EC$5.6 million per month into the economy to ensure access to essentials such as groceries and utilities.
General News

National Cost-of-Living Task Force Intensifies Efforts Amid Global Trade Shifts, Calls for Public Partnership

Basseterre, St. Kitts – April 24, 2025 – The National Cost-of-Living Task Force continues...
General News

Zack Responds to Critics About His Aquatic Sports Leadership Role

Well-known cultural preservationist Winston ‘Zack’ Nisbett is brushing off criticism of his leadership relating to the annual Basil Henderson Easter Monday Aquatic Sports, insisting that the popular event continues to thrive under his stewardship.

