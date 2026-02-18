Junior Calypso Monarch Coryn Clarke Delivers Standout Performance with Machel Montano at Monday Madness

By Spokesman Newsroom

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts (Thursday 12th February 2026)-Reigning National Junior Calypso Monarch (Primary School Segment) Coryn Clarke has added an international highlight to her young career, following a featured performance alongside soca superstar Machel Montano at Monday Madness in Trinidad and Tobago; the top prize having won a recent Caribbean contest.

The 10-year-old, proudly representing the Federation, appeared on stage at the Queen’s Park Oval in Trinidad on Monday 9th February 2026 during the height of Carnival celebrations.

With the St. Kitts and Nevis national flag in hand, Clarke joined Montano in performing his high-energy track, ‘Encore’, before thousands of patrons.

Her appearance came after winning Machel Montano’s “Give Dem Performance” social media competition, earning the opportunity to perform live at that major Carnival event.

Clarke’s contest entry video amassed the highest number of shares and reposts in the competition. Her 0.60 – second performance clip, recorded at Port Zante in St. Kitts, featured the young singer holding both Trinidad and Tobago and St. Kitts and Nevis flags while delivering her rendition of “Encore.”

Additionally, her entry generated significant online engagement, receiving more than 10,000 heart reactions and over 500 comments.

Machel Montano personally informed Clarke of her win during a video call, later shared to social media.

“I’m calling to let you know and announce that you have won the ‘Give Dem Performance’ competition… You had the most shares and reposts of your video, which I thoroughly enjoyed,” Montano said during the announcement.

After congratulating her on winning the competition, Montano paused and asked warmly, “Are you a singer?” to which Clarke confidently replied, “Yes, I am.” Clearly impressed, Montano responded by revealing that she would be flown back home to Trinidad and Tobago to perform at Monday Madness alongside him and other top soca stars.

Born in Trinidad and Tobago and currently residing in St. Kitts and Nevis, Clarke represents both nations. Her mother, Dionne Baptiste-Clarke, is a Trinidadian while her father, Ron Clarke, is Kittitian.

On her social media platforms, Clarke describes herself as “a 10-year-old author and performer born in beautiful Trinidad and Tobago who currently lives in equally beautiful Saint Kitts and Nevis.”

Her display of both national flags during her contest performance and the SKN flag at Monday Madness resonated strongly with audiences online, where many praised her patriotism and stage confidence.

Following her appearance, Clarke expressed appreciation for the opportunity via her social media postings.

“Happy & grateful for each of the amazing opportunities I’ve had in my life so far. Performing at Monday Madness alongside King @machelmontano definitely ranks among the most epic things ever,” she shared in one post.

In another, she thanked supporters who helped propel her to victory in the competition, writing, “We did it, guys. WE DID IT! Thank you to everyone who liked, shared, reposted and/or commented on my video making this possible.”

Feedback from Monday Madness continues to highlight her stage presence and composure at such a young age.

Monday Madness also featured performances from Voice and V’ghn – both slated to perform at this year’s St. Kitts Music Festival – as well as Yung Bredda, Lady Lava, Nailah Blackman, Nadia Batson and several other regional soca acts.

With Machel Montano scheduled to perform at the upcoming St. Kitts Music Festival in June, speculation has already begun among fans about the possibility of another on-stage collaboration- this time on St.Kitts-Nevis soil.

The “Give Dem Performance” challenge, announced on January 27, 2026, invited Caribbean nationals to submit 30–60 second Instagram videos performing “Encore.” Participants were required to tag designated accounts, use the hashtag #MMEncore, and accumulate shares and reposts to advance.

The top three entries moved on to public voting, with the final winner earning a live performance slot at Monday Madness. Contest rules required a Caribbean passport, appropriate content standards, and parental consent for participants under 18.