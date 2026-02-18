Got NEWS? Email Us
Subscribe
Search
HomeEntertainmentJunior Calypso Monarch Coryn Clarke Delivers Standout Performance with Machel Montano at...

Junior Calypso Monarch Coryn Clarke Delivers Standout Performance with Machel Montano at Monday Madness

EntertainmentGeneral News

Published on

By Admin
3.5 x 5 in. (4)
spot_img

By Spokesman Newsroom

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts (Thursday 12th February 2026)-Reigning National Junior Calypso Monarch (Primary School Segment) Coryn Clarke has added an international highlight to her young career, following a featured performance alongside soca superstar Machel Montano at Monday Madness in Trinidad and Tobago; the top prize having won a recent Caribbean contest. 

The 10-year-old, proudly representing the Federation, appeared on stage at the Queen’s Park Oval in Trinidad on Monday 9th February 2026 during the height of Carnival celebrations. 

With the St. Kitts and Nevis national flag in hand, Clarke joined Montano in performing his high-energy track, ‘Encore’, before thousands of patrons.

Her appearance came after winning Machel Montano’s “Give Dem Performance” social media competition, earning the opportunity to perform live at that major Carnival event.

Clarke’s contest entry video amassed the highest number of shares and reposts in the competition. Her 0.60 – second performance clip, recorded at Port Zante in St. Kitts, featured the young singer holding both Trinidad and Tobago and St. Kitts and Nevis flags while delivering her rendition of “Encore.”

Additionally, her entry generated significant online engagement, receiving more than 10,000 heart reactions and over 500 comments.

Machel Montano personally informed Clarke of her win during a video call, later shared to social media.

“I’m calling to let you know and announce that you have won the ‘Give Dem Performance’ competition… You had the most shares and reposts of your video, which I thoroughly enjoyed,” Montano said during the announcement.

After congratulating her on winning the competition, Montano paused and asked warmly, “Are you a singer?”  to which Clarke confidently replied, “Yes, I am.” Clearly impressed, Montano responded by revealing that she would be flown back home to Trinidad and Tobago to perform at Monday Madness alongside him and other top soca stars. 

Born in Trinidad and Tobago and currently residing in St. Kitts and Nevis, Clarke represents both nations. Her mother, Dionne Baptiste-Clarke, is a Trinidadian while her father, Ron Clarke, is Kittitian.

On her social media platforms, Clarke describes herself as “a 10-year-old author and performer born in  beautiful Trinidad and Tobago who currently lives in equally beautiful Saint Kitts and Nevis.”

Her display of both national flags during her contest performance and the SKN flag at Monday Madness resonated strongly with audiences online, where many praised her patriotism and stage confidence.

Following her appearance, Clarke expressed appreciation for the opportunity via her social media postings.

“Happy & grateful for each of the amazing opportunities I’ve had in my life so far. Performing at Monday Madness alongside King @machelmontano definitely ranks among the most epic things ever,” she shared in one post.

In another, she thanked supporters who helped propel her to victory in the competition, writing, “We did it, guys. WE DID IT! Thank you to everyone who liked, shared, reposted and/or commented on my video making this possible.”

Feedback from Monday Madness continues to highlight her stage presence and composure at such a young age.

Monday Madness also featured performances from Voice and V’ghn – both slated to perform at this year’s St. Kitts Music Festival – as well as Yung Bredda, Lady Lava, Nailah Blackman, Nadia Batson and several other regional soca acts.

With Machel Montano scheduled to perform at the upcoming St. Kitts Music Festival in June, speculation has already begun among fans about the possibility of another on-stage collaboration- this time on St.Kitts-Nevis soil.

The “Give Dem Performance” challenge, announced on January 27, 2026, invited Caribbean nationals to submit 30–60 second Instagram videos performing “Encore.” Participants were required to tag designated accounts, use the hashtag #MMEncore, and accumulate shares and reposts to advance.

The top three entries moved on to public voting, with the final winner earning a live performance slot at Monday Madness. Contest rules required a Caribbean passport, appropriate content standards, and parental consent for participants under 18.

Latest articles

General News

New App And Website To Put Consumer Power In The Palm Of Consumers’ Hands

Consumers in Saint Kitts and Nevis will be further empowered when shopping for essential goods through the use of the new SKN Smart Shopper App and accompanying website that will be launched on Wednesday, February 18, 2026.
General News

Minister Henderson Assumes Chairmanship Of The OECS Council Of Ministers For Tourism At 9th Meeting In Saint Kitts

The Honourable Marsha T. Henderson, Minister of Tourism for Saint Kitts and Nevis, officially assumed the chairmanship of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Council of Ministers: Tourism during the opening ceremony of the Council’s 9th Meeting, being held in Saint Kitts from February 11–12, 2026.
General News

Minister Clarke Provides Update On Land Transition Programme And Access To Residential Lots

Minister of Sustainable Development, Environment, Climate Action and Constituency Empowerment, the Honourable Senator Dr. Joyelle Clarke, provided an update in Parliament on Thursday, 12 February, 2026, on the government’s ongoing Agricultural/Sustainable Development Land Transition Programme and efforts to improve access to residential and commercial lands.
General News

Government Secures Full State Ownership Of Key Frigate Bay Assets In Landmark Agreement

The Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis has successfully concluded a landmark agreement securing full State ownership of major lands and assets in the Frigate Bay area, Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew announced during the first Sitting of Parliament for 2026, on Thursday, February 12, 2026.

More like this

General News

New App And Website To Put Consumer Power In The Palm Of Consumers’ Hands

Consumers in Saint Kitts and Nevis will be further empowered when shopping for essential goods through the use of the new SKN Smart Shopper App and accompanying website that will be launched on Wednesday, February 18, 2026.
General News

Minister Henderson Assumes Chairmanship Of The OECS Council Of Ministers For Tourism At 9th Meeting In Saint Kitts

The Honourable Marsha T. Henderson, Minister of Tourism for Saint Kitts and Nevis, officially assumed the chairmanship of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Council of Ministers: Tourism during the opening ceremony of the Council’s 9th Meeting, being held in Saint Kitts from February 11–12, 2026.
General News

Minister Clarke Provides Update On Land Transition Programme And Access To Residential Lots

Minister of Sustainable Development, Environment, Climate Action and Constituency Empowerment, the Honourable Senator Dr. Joyelle Clarke, provided an update in Parliament on Thursday, 12 February, 2026, on the government’s ongoing Agricultural/Sustainable Development Land Transition Programme and efforts to improve access to residential and commercial lands.