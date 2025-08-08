Jump in Salute of Freedom – Not Just for Entertainment

Editorial- Friday 8th August 2025

How many of us truly understand the reason behind our Emancipation holiday here in St. Kitts and Nevis-and by extension, the wider Caribbean?

As much as we are a people who thoroughly enjoy a good holiday fete, we must pause and reflect on the deeper meaning of this observance. Emancipation is more than just another day off or an opportunity to party in the streets. It commemorates one of the most significant turning points in our collective history-the formal end of chattel slavery and the beginning of a long, ongoing journey toward self-determination and dignity.

This holiday period honours the generations before us who endured untold suffering under the inhumanity of slavery. It celebrates their strength, resilience and ultimately, their freedom. The blood, sweat, and tears of our ancestors are woven into the very fabric of our society. And so, Emancipation must not be reduced to rum and rhythm alone.

Yes, celebration is important-it reminds us of our vibrancy, our culture and our survival. But even as we dance to the beat of the drums and jump in the carnival bands, let us also jump in salute of freedom. Let our revelry be a living tribute to the sacrifices made for us to live free.

This week’s visit of 91-year-old, Dr. Julius Garvey, son of the late celebrated black movement activist figure, Marcus Garvey, to St. Kitts and Nevis is a poignant reminder of how relevant and necessary it is for us to reconnect with our roots.

Marcus Garvey famously said: “A people without knowledge of their past is like a tree without roots.” That quote must not be treated as a cliché but rather as a call to action.

How deeply rooted are we in our history? Do we know enough about the injustices our fore parents endured? Are we teaching our children the truth about our past so they can build a stronger, more conscious future?

Unfortunately, in too many cases, the answer is no. Our current academic system does not do enough to prioritize Black history, local history, or the complex legacies of colonialism and slavery. If we are to create a generation of proud, aware, and empowered citizens, we must restructure our educational system to reflect our true identity and history.

This Emancipation season, we must challenge ourselves to go beyond surface-level celebration. Walk with pride, yes. Dance in the streets, yes but also take time to read, to teach and to remember. Honour those who made freedom possible by using that freedom with intention.

Support local movements that promote cultural education. Demand that our schools and institutions do more to preserve and pass on our heritage. Talk to your elders. Share stories. Learn about the revolts, the heroes, the visionaries.

Let us be the generation that celebrates with knowledge, dances with purpose and remembers with pride. Let us jump not just in joy but in salute of freedom.