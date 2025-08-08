Got NEWS? Email Us
Jump in Salute of Freedom - Not Just for Entertainment

Jump in Salute of Freedom – Not Just for Entertainment

Social Commentary

Published on

By Spokesman Editor
Emancipation Stock Illustrations (Credit: https://depositphotos.com)
Editorial- Friday 8th August 2025

How many of us truly understand the reason behind our Emancipation holiday here in St. Kitts and Nevis-and by extension, the wider Caribbean?

As much as we are a people who thoroughly enjoy a good holiday fete, we must pause and reflect on the deeper meaning of this observance. Emancipation is more than just another day off or an opportunity to party in the streets. It commemorates one of the most significant turning points in our collective history-the formal end of chattel slavery and the beginning of a long, ongoing journey toward self-determination and dignity.

This holiday period honours the generations before us who endured untold suffering under the inhumanity of slavery. It celebrates their strength, resilience and ultimately, their freedom. The blood, sweat, and tears of our ancestors are woven into the very fabric of our society. And so, Emancipation must not be reduced to rum and rhythm alone.

Yes, celebration is important-it reminds us of our vibrancy, our culture and our survival. But even as we dance to the beat of the drums and jump in the carnival bands, let us also jump in salute of freedom. Let our revelry be a living tribute to the sacrifices made for us to live free.

This week’s visit of 91-year-old, Dr. Julius Garvey, son of the late celebrated black movement activist figure, Marcus Garvey, to St. Kitts and Nevis is a poignant reminder of how relevant and necessary it is for us to reconnect with our roots. 

Marcus Garvey famously said: “A people without knowledge of their past is like a tree without roots.” That quote must not be treated as a cliché but rather as a call to action.

How deeply rooted are we in our history? Do we know enough about the injustices our fore parents endured? Are we teaching our children the truth about our past so they can build a stronger, more conscious future?

Unfortunately, in too many cases, the answer is no. Our current academic system does not do enough to prioritize Black history, local history, or the complex legacies of colonialism and slavery. If we are to create a generation of proud, aware, and empowered citizens, we must restructure our educational system to reflect our true identity and history.

This Emancipation season, we must challenge ourselves to go beyond surface-level celebration. Walk with pride, yes. Dance in the streets, yes but also take time to read, to teach and to remember. Honour those who made freedom possible by using that freedom with intention.

Support local movements that promote cultural education. Demand that our schools and institutions do more to preserve and pass on our heritage. Talk to your elders. Share stories. Learn about the revolts, the heroes, the visionaries. 

Let us be the generation that celebrates with knowledge, dances with purpose and remembers with pride. Let us jump not just in joy but in salute of freedom.

General News

Honouring Fathers: So Many Are Unsung Heroes in Our Lives

While Mother’s Day often brings a natural outpouring of love and celebration, Father’s Day unfortunately tends to be met with less enthusiasm and recognition. This disparity is often chalked up to the presence of absent or neglectful fathers-those ‘bad apples’ who have, regrettably, cast a shadow over the entire barrel. But it is neither fair nor wise to let a few unfortunate examples overshadow the countless men who show up every single day with love, patience, sacrifice, and strength for their children.
General News

Nevis Signs Onto the Gustavia Appeal in Support of Regional Cooperation in Waste Management

Premier Brantley signed the Letter of Intent during the 7th Annual CARIBAVIA Conference held in St. Barths from June 10-12, 2025. The conference gathered regional leaders, environmental advocates, and aviation stakeholders to address shared challenges and explore cooperative opportunities.
General News

Despite progress, child labour still affects 138 million children globally

New report shows an almost 50 per cent reduction since start of century, but world fails to reach elimination targets.
General News

Construction Starts On New Basseterre High School

“It gives me tremendous pride and heartfelt joy to announce that construction has officially commenced on the new Basseterre High School-a transformational step forward in the education landscape of St. Kitts and Nevis,” stated Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Education Dr. Geoffrey Hanley.

