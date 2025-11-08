Joy And Togetherness Outpoured At “We Village Dat – St. Peter’s”

(Dept. of Cultural Heritage, St. Kitts, November 03, 2025): Wednesday, October 29, 2025 was a day of celebration, togetherness and spontaneity when dozens of residents of the Parish of St. Peter came out to reminisce, recall and regroup at the Cultural Heritage coordinated We Village Dat, the St. Peter’s edition.

Young Creative Adakkei Adams receives his award St Peter’s Photo of Prime Minister Hon Dr Terrence Drew, Min Hon Sam Duggins and Adult Awardees Young Creative Zadoiah Pennyfeather sings the National Anthem Government Officials and All Awardees in Group Photo Delores Hobson receives her basket for her Reflections on St. Peter’s

The community upbuilding event brought St. Peter’s residents together, passing on the history to younger ones in attendance and fostering a sense of pride in the accomplishments of the community’s nation-builders.

Following brief welcome remarks by Host Rodney Harris, Delores Hobson established a reminiscent tone for the ceremony when she gave some Reflections about St. Peter’s. She invoked audience participation by asking about the different areas of the community such as: where did Upper and Lower Monkey Hill begin and end. She revealed that the main-road next to Bass Bakery was once a sugar cane siding. Among many other historical facts, Ms Hobson explained that a cable boxcar would go up and down the Stapleton hill during the sugarcane crop time. She said the boxcar would transport the sugarcane down the hill because the engine that took the cane to the sugar factory was not designed to go up the steep Stapleton hill.

Honourable Samal Duggins, Minister of Small Business, Entrepreneurship, Cooperatives and the Creative Economy including the Department of Cultural Heritage roused the audience in the rallying chant of “We Village Dat!”. He also reminded St. Peter’s residents of the importance of working together to develop their community because in doing so the entire country would benefit.

Prime Minister the Honorable Dr. Terrence Drew emphasized that the community of St. Peter’s where he was born and bred, is a melting pot of different talents, a mixture of different racial backgrounds and a breeding ground of individuals who had positively impacted the development of the Federation. Demonstrating his personal bond with the community, the Prime Minister mentioned people he knew as a young man including the awardees and conversations he had with his grandmother who was the midwife of St. Peter’s. He revealed that as a youth he secretly following adults into the hill between St. Peter’s and Cayon and witnessed a musical ritual that he surmised could have possibly been passed on from our African forebears.

Cultural Heritage’s We Village Dat – St. Peters also awarded several key individuals including Elroy “Bambell” Belle for his attainments as an entrepreneur, butcher and barber. At 62 years of age, Bambell who was also known as “Meat Man”, at one point in time reared approximately 100 pigs and supplied pork to the local population. He is also known for helping his fellow community members.

Syliva “Missy” Dabrio-Queeley was recognized for her contribution to National Security as a woman police officer. After twenty-five years in the Royal St. Christopher Nevis Police Force, Missy is now following her passion in Culinary Arts through catering. Her hope for the community includes the development of a community restaurant and an indoor sporting facility.

Kennedy “Natural” Hazel was honoured for his contribution to Culture as a St. Peter’s Actor and musician. Amidst shouts of pleasure from the audience, he free-styled some dancehall lyrics speaking out against rapists and abusers. Natural’s love for the culture began as Ringman for the St. Peter’s Actors while his love for cultural music was fostered by his late Nevisian uncle Dan Stapleton who played guitar with Killer Bees and Humming Bird Stringbands.

As customary, two Young Creatives were awarded from the school in the community, on this occasion Zadoiah Pennyfeather and Adakkei Adams from the Dean Glasford Primary School. Both Zadoiah and Adekkei show promise in the performing arts. Zadoiah demonstrated her vocal skill by harmoniously singing the National Anthem while Adekkei was one of the skilful acrobats in a presentation by the St. Peter’s Actors.

There were two Community Spirit Awards: one was presented to Asim Collins from Upper Monkey Hill and the other to Idread Liburd from Lower Monkey Hill. This award is presented to community members who go out of their way to assist their neighbours and can be called upon at any time to help.

Pierre Liburd, Director of Culture expressed appreciation to all who contributed to the success of We Village Dat the St. Peter’s edition and committed the Department of Cultural Heritage toward coordinating the community uplifting event, founded by Royd Phipps, into all communities in St. Kitts.