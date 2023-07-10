The GOSKN is seeking to contract a Business Coach to work with ELEVATE trainees for the effective delivery of an existing entrepreneurship curriculum. The Business Coach is a professionally trained individual with a background in business matters who will guide and oversee the young entrepreneur in developing, starting, and expanding their business.
Duties and Responsibilities:
- Develop short-, medium- and long-term business and personal goals.
- Provide support to participants in determining the viability of their enterprises.
- Meet with young entrepreneurs on a regular basis (weekly, bi-weekly) either face to face or via the telephone to discuss matters relating to issues being experienced whether with the business or the personal life of the young entrepreneur.
- Keep proper records including journaling their business development journey.
- Record activities with entrepreneurs and maintain files for each entrepreneur assigned.
- Prepare monthly reports to be submitted to the project manager or designated representative.
Minimum Qualification and Experience:
- A minimum of an undergraduate degree in general management, business administration, or entrepreneurship.
- At least five (5) years experience in a similar capacity.
- Experience working with marginalized groups, in particular youth.
- Possess very good communication skills.
- Experience working in vulnerable communities.
- Should possess strong analytical and problem-solving skills.
- Should be able to work in a team environment.
Requirements:
- Have access to transportation to allow ease of visits to participants.
- Willing to travel and visit participants in vulnerable communities.
- Willings to work outside the traditional work hours.
Applications must be accompanied by:
· Letter of Application
· Curriculum Vitae
· Police Record
· Official academic certificates, transcripts, and other relevant documents (certified copies)
· Two (2) references with telephone and e-mail addresses
· Deadline is Tuesday 25 July 2023
and should be addressed to Director, ELEVATE
E-mail: elevate@gov.kn