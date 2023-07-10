The GOSKN is seeking to contract a Business Coach to work with ELEVATE trainees for the effective delivery of an existing entrepreneurship curriculum. The Business Coach is a professionally trained individual with a background in business matters who will guide and oversee the young entrepreneur in developing, starting, and expanding their business.



Duties and Responsibilities:

Develop short-, medium- and long-term business and personal goals.

Provide support to participants in determining the viability of their enterprises.

Meet with young entrepreneurs on a regular basis (weekly, bi-weekly) either face to face or via the telephone to discuss matters relating to issues being experienced whether with the business or the personal life of the young entrepreneur.

Keep proper records including journaling their business development journey.

Record activities with entrepreneurs and maintain files for each entrepreneur assigned.

Prepare monthly reports to be submitted to the project manager or designated representative.

Minimum Qualification and Experience:

A minimum of an undergraduate degree in general management, business administration, or entrepreneurship.

At least five (5) years experience in a similar capacity.

Experience working with marginalized groups, in particular youth.

Possess very good communication skills.

Experience working in vulnerable communities.

Should possess strong analytical and problem-solving skills.

Should be able to work in a team environment.

Requirements:

Have access to transportation to allow ease of visits to participants.

Willing to travel and visit participants in vulnerable communities.

Willings to work outside the traditional work hours.

Applications must be accompanied by:

· Letter of Application

· Curriculum Vitae

· Police Record

· Official academic certificates, transcripts, and other relevant documents (certified copies)

· Two (2) references with telephone and e-mail addresses

· Deadline is Tuesday 25 July 2023

and should be addressed to Director, ELEVATE

E-mail: elevate@gov.kn