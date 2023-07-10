The GOSKN is seeking to contract a Business Coach to work with ELEVATE trainees for the effective delivery of an existing entrepreneurship curriculum. The Business Coach is a professionally trained individual with a background in business matters who will guide and oversee the young entrepreneur in developing, starting, and expanding their business.

Duties and Responsibilities:

  • Develop short-, medium- and long-term business and personal goals.
  • Provide support to participants in determining the viability of their enterprises.
  • Meet with young entrepreneurs on a regular basis (weekly, bi-weekly) either face to face or via the telephone to discuss matters relating to issues being experienced whether with the business or the personal life of the young entrepreneur.
  • Keep proper records including journaling their business development journey.
  • Record activities with entrepreneurs and maintain files for each entrepreneur assigned.
  • Prepare monthly reports to be submitted to the project manager or designated representative.

Minimum Qualification and Experience:

  • A minimum of an undergraduate degree in general management, business administration, or entrepreneurship.
  • At least five (5) years experience in a similar capacity.
  • Experience working with marginalized groups, in particular youth.
  • Possess very good communication skills.
  • Experience working in vulnerable communities.
  • Should possess strong analytical and problem-solving skills.
  • Should be able to work in a team environment.

Requirements:

  • Have access to transportation to allow ease of visits to participants.
  • Willing to travel and visit participants in vulnerable communities.
  • Willings to work outside the traditional work hours.

Applications must be accompanied by:
·         Letter of Application
·         Curriculum Vitae
·         Police Record
·         Official academic certificates, transcripts, and other relevant documents (certified copies)
·         Two (2) references with telephone and e-mail addresses
·         Deadline is Tuesday 25 July 2023

and should be addressed to Director, ELEVATE

E-mail: elevate@gov.kn

