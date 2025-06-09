It Still Takes A Village to Raise A Child

That old saying, “It takes a village to raise a child,” remains just as relevant today as it ever was. But how important is it to you, the reader of this editorial? This is not a rhetorical question-it is a direct challenge to all of us because each one of us is a part of that proverbial village.

We all play a role in shaping the lives of children-our future leaders across every sector of society, including national security, creative arts, governance, education, health care and beyond. As we observe Child Month 2025, we take this opportunity to turn the spotlight on our nation’s little ones and reflect on the responsibility we each carry in protecting, guiding and uplifting them.

Our children are not only the responsibility of their parents or guardians. They belong to all of us. From the home-the first and most important institution-to the school, the church, the playground, and the wider community, we each serve as role models and caretakers in different ways.

Unfortunately, a troubling trend has emerged in some communities, where individuals feel discouraged from guiding or correcting children out of fear of backlash from parents or guardians. While it is understandable that parents wish to protect their children, this attitude can create barriers to the communal care and mentoring that once defined our villages. We must bring back the values and practices of earlier generations when neighbours, teachers and community elders were all part of the child-rearing equation. Respectfully correcting or guiding a child is not an intrusion-it is an act of love and collective responsibility.

This is a challenge to our society: let us renew our commitment to being that village. Let us create safe, nurturing environments where children are supported, heard and protected-not just by their families, but by everyone around them. Let us be mindful of the words we use, the examples we set, and the behaviour we display. Children are always watching, always learning, and always absorbing. What we do today will shape who they become tomorrow.

The effort we invest in raising our children today will bear fruit-not just in the short term, but for generations to come. A strong, secure, and responsible generation of children today means a stronger nation tomorrow.

Child Month is a celebration-but it is also a call to action. Let us each do our part in the village.